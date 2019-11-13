MLS Ticker: Crew acquires Nagbe, Dynamo adds Quintero from Minnesota, and more

Darlington Nagbe is officially heading to the Columbus Crew.

The Crew announced Wednesday they’ve acquired Nagbe in a trade with Atlanta United. In exchange, Atlanta United receives $700,000 in Targeted Allocation Money, $150,000 in General Allocation Money, and an international roster spot for the 2020 MLS season. Atlanta will also receive $200,000 in Targeted Allocation Money for the 2021 MLS season.

“Darlington Nagbe is a proven winner and the type of player who can be a difference-maker in our team,” Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “In addition to his skill set, we believe that Darlington is someone whose character and values fit well within our organization. As we stated heading into this offseason, we continue to look both domestically and internationally for players that will make our team better, and we believe Darlington is an important part of those efforts.”

Nagbe, 29, spent the last two seasons with Atlanta United, making 56 regular season league appearances and helping them win the 2018 MLS Cup. He also lifted the 2019 U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup as well with the Five Stripes. During that time, Nagbe scored two goals and registered four assists.

The move to Columbus reunites Nagbe with former Portland Timbers head coach Caleb Porter, who he helped win an MLS Cup with in 2015. Porter also coached Nagbe at the University of Akron from 2008-10′.

Columbus struggled in Porter’s first season as head coach in 2019, failing to make the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Dynamo acquires Colombian forward Darwin Quintero

The Houston Dynamo have officially added their first player under new head coach Tab Ramos

The club announced Wednesday they’ve acquired forward Darwin Quintero in a trade with Minnesota United. Also, the Dynamo received Minnesota’s natural third-round draft pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for forward Marlon Hairston and a total of $600,000 in Allocation Money.

The Dynamo will send Minnesota $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and $150,000 in General Allocation Money each in 2020 and 2021.

“Darwin’s track record speaks for itself. He’s a proven difference maker in MLS and Liga MX who has adapted very well to our league,” Dynamo Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan said. “We are confident that Darwin’s ability to play a variety of attacking positions and create chances for himself and his teammates in the final third make him an ideal fit for the Houston Dynamo as we prepare for the 2020 season.”

Quintero, 32, was the Loons first designated player in the club’s short MLS history so far. After 11 goals and 15 assists in 2018, Quintero’s numbers dropped to 10 goals and five assists in 30 league appearances in 2019. He helped the Loons clinch their first-ever MLS Cup appearance.

Beginning his senior professional career in 2016, Quintero has also played for Club America, Santos Laguna, Deportivo Pereira, Krylia Sovetov, and Deportes, Tolima. He’s also won 14 caps with the Colombian National Team.

Quintero will now look to help the Dynamo get back to the MLS Cup Playoffs, for the first time since 2017.

Inter Miami adds midfielder Jay Chapman in trade with Toronto FC

Inter Miami continued bolstering its roster for its inaugural MLS campaign.

The club announced Wednesday its acquired midfielder Jay Chapman from Toronto FC in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). Chapman made 88 appearances for TFC, tallying six goals and five assists.

“With Jay we are bringing on a versatile attacking midfielder with good experience in the league and at the international levels,” Inter Miami Sporting Director Paul McDonough said. “We are pleased to bring him to Inter Miami and continue his development.”

Chapman played collegiately at Michigan State University, making 64 appearances from 2012-14′. He was a Mac Hermann semifinalist in 2014, as well as the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.

Internationally, Chapman has represented the Canadian Men’s National Team, making two caps. He also represented the Under-23 MNT and Under-17 MNT.

Chapman’s arrival follows Victor Ulloa’s earlier this week.

Inter Miami announces first MLS home match of 2020

Inter Miami knows its first MLS opponent of its inaugural season in 2020.

The club announced Wednesday it will face the L.A. Galaxy on March 14th at 2:30 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale. The home opener will see Miami co-owner David Beckham’s new team face one of his old teams, after playing for the Galaxy from 2007-12′.

“Futbol is not a sport, it’s a lifestyle. What we are bringing to South Florida on March 14 is a club that unites fans and visitors from all over the world together for the love of the game,” Jurgen Mainka, Inter’s chief business officer, said in a statement. “This is a historic day that our community has waited for, and we look forward to experiencing it together.”

Inter Miami has continued to piece together its roster ahead of its debut campaign, recently acquiring Victor Ulloa, Jay Chapman, and the Homegrown rights to Drake Callender.

Miami’s full 2020 MLS schedule is expected to be announced at a later date.