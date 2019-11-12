MLS Ticker: Loons reportedly deny declining Quintero option, Ulloa traded to Inter Miami, and more

Minnesota United has reportedly denied declining Darwin Quintero’s contract option for 2020.

Quintero announced via Twitter on Monday that the club did not pick up his option for next season. However, according to Pro Soccer USA, the club declined that notion and has until Nov. 21st to make a decision on the Colombian’s contract.

After two years of living great experiences in @MNUFC I want to inform you that the technician and the club made the decision not to validate the renewal option. I want to thank you for all that was lived, were two years of much learning .My best wishes and thanks for everything pic.twitter.com/X9jjz7iuLb — darwin quintero (@darwinJR3) November 11, 2019

The 32-year-old was the loons first designated player in the club’s short MLS history so far. After 11 goals and 15 assists in 2018, Quintero’s numbers dropped to 10 goals and five assists in 30 league appearances in 2019. He helped the Loons clinch their first-ever MLS Cup appearance.

Minnesota United can still pick up Quintero’s option for next season, but it is unsure yet if they will do so. The MLS offseason trade window opened on Monday, which also could be an option for the striker if he seeks a move away from the club.

Inter Miami acquires Victor Ulloa in trade with FC Cincinnati

MLS expansion side Inter Miami has added its first veteran to its roster.

The club announced Monday its acquired midfielder Victor Ulloa in a trade with FC Cincinnati. In addition, Miami also added the No. 1 overall pick in Stage One of the 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

“Victor brings valuable experience and league knowledge to our roster,” Inter Miami CF Sporting Director Paul McDonough said. “He is a proven defensive midfielder with quality leadership skills we value at our organization.”

In exchange, FC Cincy received $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), a natural third-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, and the 26th overall pick in Stage One of the Re-Entry Draft to Cincinnati.

Ulloa, 27, joined FC Cincy in Dec. 2018 and made 26 appearances for the inaugural side last season, registering one goal and two assists. A product of the FC Dallas academy, Ulloa totaled 144 appearances for the Western Conference club from 2011-18′.

Inter Miami now has six players on its inaugural roster ahead of its MLS debut in March 2020.

Waston, Calvo, Savarino amongst latest international callups for upcoming FIFA break

The latest FIFA international break gets underway this week and several National Teams have called up MLS-based players for action.

Costa Rica named seven MLS players to its roster for upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches against Curacao and Haiti. FC Cincinnati defender Kendall Waston, Chicago Fire defender Francisco Calvo, and D.C. United’s Ulises Segura were just a few to receive the call.

Los Ticos currently sit in second place in League A Group C, and have a game in hand over their opponents.

A trio of players were called into Venezuela’s roster for an upcoming friendly in Spain against Japan. L.A. Galaxy defender Rolf Feltscher, RSL winger Jefferson Savarino, and Portland Timbers midfielder Renzo Zambrano are in the 24-player roster.

A notable absentee was Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez who announced in September he would no longer player for his National Team. An injury late in the MLS season also played a factor as well for Martinez.

Uruguay brought in one MLS-based player for the November window, pairing with the likes of stars Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

LAFC’s Brian Rodriguez was called in by Uruguay for upcoming friendlies against Hungary on Nov. 15th and Argentina on Nov. 18th. A key contributor for Uruguay’s Under-20 team earlier this year at the U-20 World Cup, Rodriguez has earned four senior caps and has scored a goal in each of the last two international windows for the senior side.

Quakes sign 14-year-old Emmanuel Ochoa to homegrown contract, becomes second youngest player to do so

14-year-old Emmanuel Ochoa became the second-youngest player ever to sign for an MLS club.

The San Jose Earthquakes announced Monday they’ve signed Ochoa to a homegrown contract. Ochoa, a goalkeeper, is the eighth product of the Quakes academy to sign with the first team.

“The work we have done to prepare ourselves for the future at the goalkeeping position gave us an opportunity to offer a contract to Emi, even at his young age,” Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli said. “We have established players we are going to lean on for 2020 and the years to come, which will allow Emi to develop at his own pace with achievable goals year over year, including ones from an academic and life perspective.

“Emi plays with a technical ability and confidence well beyond his age and is one of the top prospects in the youth national team system. He has already worked extensively with our goalkeeper coach Carlos Roa and we have put a personalized development plan in place to ensure the best learning environment for him moving forward.”

He joins the likes of Jacob Akanyirige, Gilbert Fuentes, Casey Walls, and Cade Cowell as the current Quakes homegrowns under the age of 18.

Ochoa has previously represented the U.S. Under-14 and U-15 Boy’s National Teams.