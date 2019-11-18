MLS Ticker: Nashville to face Atlanta United in first MLS match, Galaxy extends Pavon loan, and more

A week after fellow 2020 MLS debutants Inter Miami announced its first home match, Nashville SC has followed suit.

The club announced Monday they will host Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on Feb. 29th in their regular season opener. It will be an intriguing showdown between the former USL side and the 2018 MLS Cup Champions.

“We are thrilled to announce that Nashville SC’s inaugural match will be played right here in Nashville in front of our hometown fans,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre in a team statement said. February 29th will be a historic date for our club and we look forward to showcasing the city and our supporters to the entire league during the opening weekend of Major League Soccer’s 25th season.”

Due to the proximity of the two clubs, it could be the start of a future rivalry between Nashville SC and Atlanta United.

Galaxy extends Cristian Pavon’s loan

Cristian Pavon is remaining with the L.A. Galaxy for the 2020 MLS season.

The club announced today the news on Monday, in which Pavon will remain with the club. Pavon will occupy both a Designated Player and International roster spot on the Galaxy’s 2020 roster.

After making his league debut on Aug. 11th, Pavon went on to record three goals and eight assists. He recorded an eight-match point streak for L.A. at one point, helping them make the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The 23-year-old has won 11 caps for the Argentinian National Team.

Pavon will look to play a major part for the Galaxy this season after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s departure earlier this month.

Inter Miami acquires Jerome Kiesewetter

Inter Miami CF continued to fill its roster on Monday, a day before the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft.

The club announced Monday they’ve acquired forward Jerome Kiesewetter.

Kiesewetter joins from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC, where he scored 12 goals in 28 appearances this past season.

“Jerome brings speed, athleticism and experience to our roster,” Inter Miami CF Sporting Director Paul McDonough said. “We are pleased to bring him to Inter Miami and begin working with him in preseason.”

The German-American has won two caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team after totaling 30 between the U.S. Under-18, U-20, and U-23 teams. He has eight goals in those 32 combined caps between the senior and youth teams.

He also spent several seasons in Germany, playing for Fortuna Dusseldorf and VfB Stuttgart. Kiesewetter came through the academy at Hertha Berlin, but never made a senior appearance for the club.

His arrival at Inter Miami gives the expansion side nine players heading into tomorrow’s Expansion Draft, in which the club can choose up to five players.

Report: FC Dallas in talks with Nimes for French winger Philippoteaux

FC Dallas are reportedly in talks with Ligue 1 club Nimes over French winger Romain Philippoteaux.

According to RMC Sport, Dallas are in negotiations with Nimes in regards to a transfer fee for Philippoteaux. The fee is roughly $442,000, according to the report.

Romain Philippoteaux (Nîmes) est tout proche de s’engager avec le FC Dallas. Les deux clubs négocient encore autour d’une indemnité de 400 000 euros #Mercato #RMCSport — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) November 17, 2019

Philippoteaux, 31, has three goals and two assists in 10 Ligue 1 appearances this season. Nimes gained promotion to the top-flight last summer, but have struggled this season as they currently sit bottom of the table.

After beginning his career with Le Pontet in 2012, Philippoteaux has bounced around the top-two divisions in France. He’s also spent time with Lorient, Dijon, and Auxerre, totaling 38 goals in 264 appearances.

Luchi Gonzalez’s side was eliminated in the opening round of the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs to the Seattle Sounders.