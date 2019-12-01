Novakovich registers first Frosinone goal, adds two assists in win

Andrija Novakovich registered a Man of the Match performance on Saturday in Frosinone’s 4-0 Serie B win over Empoli.

In his 12th league appearance of the season, the American striker scored his first league goal for the club, while also registering two assists in the match. It was Novakovich’s best performance for the club since arriving this past Fall.

It didn’t take long for Novakovich to make an impact, setting up Andrea Beghetto in the second minute. The forward.played a nice pass for the midfielder, who made no mistake giving Frosinone the lead.

Frosinone would double their lead in the 33rd minute as Novakovich added his second assist of the half. Federico Dionisi finished the striker’s helper to put the hosts in front by two going into halftime.

Novakovich finally got to celebrate his first goal for the club in the 48th minute, extending Frosinone’s lead to 3-0 early in the second-half.

The hosts would add another goal to stamp the final score at 4-0, moving them to eighth place in the Serie B table. Frosinone manager Alessandro Nesta reflected on Novakovich’s performance post match.

“I’m happy for Novakovich, a guy who has brings physicality, who today in addition to the goal was inside the area even though he tends to go out a lot. If he instead goes inside the penalty area and scores goals, then he returns to that area,” Nesta said.

Frosinone’s third win out of their past five matches sees them sitting on 20 points from 14 matches.