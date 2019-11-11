Pulisic, Bradley out of USMNT Nations League roster with injuries

Christian Pulisic and Michael Bradley have been ruled out of November U.S. Men’s National Team duty due to respective injuries.

U.S. Soccer announced the roster moves on Monday, four days ahead of the team’s Nov. 15th showdown with Canada at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium. Pulisic suffered a hip injury with Chelsea on Saturday, while Bradley suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s MLS Cup.

“Christian is officially at this stage ruled out,” Berhalter said to media Monday. We just got that information. This was a collaborative decision with the club. We’re looking after the best interest of the player. These decisions are always difficult because this group and the coaching staff want nothing more than to have Christian here, but it was a risk we weren’t willing to take at this time.”

Recent MLS Cup winners Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan were added to Gregg Berhalter’s 23-player roster.

Real Salt Lake forward Corey Baird and Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper also departed camp over the weekend after being called in to a pre-camp earlier this month.

“Advancing to the knockout phase is our priority, and that starts by getting a win against Canada,” Berhalter said. “We will be ready to play, the team is looking forward to competing in front of our fans. Orlando has been a great venue for the National Team, and the support of our fans makes a big difference.”

Also included in the roster are several European players such as DeAndre Yedlin, Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales, and Josh Sargent. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen was not included after reportedly dealing with knee tendinitis, despite playing this weekend for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The USMNT takes on Canada on Nov. 15th in Orlando before traveling to the Cayman Islands for a Nov. 19th date with Cuba. Both matches are must-wins for the USMNT if they want to win Group A.

Here’s an updated 23-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 62/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 37/3), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 9/0), Sergiño Dest (Ajax/NED; 2/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 9/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 14/2), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 12/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 38/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 60/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 11/2)

MIDFIELDERS: Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 12/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 17/6), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 14/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 18/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 4/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 20/0)

FORWARDS: Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 30/5), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas/TUR; 8/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 37/7), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 11/3), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 54/10)