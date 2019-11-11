Pulisic, Bradley out of USMNT Nations League roster with injuries

Christian Pulisic and Michael Bradley have been ruled out of November U.S. Men’s National Team duty due to respective injuries.
U.S. Soccer announced the roster moves on Monday, four days ahead of the team’s Nov. 15th showdown with Canada at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium. Pulisic suffered a hip injury with Chelsea on Saturday, while Bradley suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s MLS Cup.
“Christian is officially at this stage ruled out,” Berhalter said to media Monday. We just got that information. This was a collaborative decision with the club. We’re looking after the best interest of the player. These decisions are always difficult because this group and the coaching staff want nothing more than to have Christian here, but it was a risk we weren’t willing to take at this time.”
Recent MLS Cup winners Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan were added to Gregg Berhalter’s 23-player roster.
Real Salt Lake forward Corey Baird and Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper also departed camp over the weekend after being called in to a pre-camp earlier this month.
“Advancing to the knockout phase is our priority, and that starts by getting a win against Canada,” Berhalter said. “We will be ready to play, the team is looking forward to competing in front of our fans. Orlando has been a great venue for the National Team, and the support of our fans makes a big difference.”
Also included in the roster are several European players such as DeAndre Yedlin, Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales, and Josh Sargent. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen was not included after reportedly dealing with knee tendinitis, despite playing this weekend for Fortuna Dusseldorf.
The USMNT takes on Canada on Nov. 15th in Orlando before traveling to the Cayman Islands for a Nov. 19th date with Cuba. Both matches are must-wins for the USMNT if they want to win Group A.
Here’s an updated 23-player roster:
GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 62/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)
DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 37/3), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 9/0), Sergiño Dest (Ajax/NED; 2/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 9/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 14/2), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 12/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 38/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 60/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 11/2)
MIDFIELDERS: Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 12/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 17/6), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 14/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 18/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 4/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 20/0)
FORWARDS: Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 30/5), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas/TUR; 8/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 37/7), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 11/3), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 54/10)
Good, rather CP rest up for City than being part of a frustrating result vs canada and get a hat trick vs cuba.
PS Bradleys status is not worthy of being coupled with CPs
I read some article after the Chelsea game that sounded as if Pulisic was carrying a bit of the hip injury into that game. I suspect this is precautionary to give him a week to rest up so he can pick up where he keft off after the international break, not make him travel, play 2 games and come back worse off. I’m actually glad to see this. If we cant beat Canada and Cuba without him then there are far bigger issues to deal with for the USMNT. That being said this roster is not very good.
I thought that pulissic initially too had decided to use that as an excuse not to come to undermine Greg I wouldn’t mind that but sometimes you need to sacrafice a result for a better future if this is the case. It sounds like greg could have called him but decided not too but if I’m pulissic and was hurt I wouldn’t mind not coming for the nats given that all work load is on me. With no clear system in place.
And GB avoids a possible lynch mob due to hurt players. Now he can lose with his homeboys and not have to pay the price. Advice to Sarge – get hurt fast. You will be blamed for not producing with this group if we lose. Zardes should start and take the blame, not you.
so quote “didn’t want to risk him” he should have brought him it’s a big game and could have used him as a sub also if he didn’t bring him he should have brought Altidore he scored last night what a joke brings in zardes anything to bring in zardes because he understands the system. Berhalter does not have the courage to send Trapp and zardes home they don’t belong. He didn’t call in pomykal who was in the play offs but calls in yueil and Trapp players who didn’t make the playoffs. Lovitz? Why is he needed the position is covered already with dest and lima who can play on either side. With the injury of pulisic a creative midfielder was needed. He didn’t call nagbe hyndman what about parks I’m sure there are other fans who can name players he could have brought in to the MLS camp specially because we needed offensive mids because pulissic and Altidore would not be called. What a mess berhalter has proven even just by these last call ups he is no strategist and his player selection if awful to the point his justifications are not coherent and make no sense. This could be his undoing if they fail which I think we will because Canada will have 11 guys defending behind the ball. They have a better coach and showed it this last game against us. Soccer is about strategy in important games and he has shown he lacks it very much.
I think this is a blessing in disguise, assuming the injuries to Pulisic and Steffen are minor. This now becomes a moment of truth for the young USMNT and for Berhalter. It’s way past time to move on from Bradley and Altidore, well they aren’t here. We all believe we should be able to beat Canada at home without our star player, well he isn’t here. The players we have should be enough to repay Canada the 2-0 scoreline and then beat up on Cuba. If not, then it’s time for a new leader with new ideas. The defense looks quite solid on paper and a midfield of Morales, McKennie, and Lletget has plenty of potential. We will need Sargent to step up and produce, but he seems capable. Time for the next generation to take control of this team.
Yeah I like this take. A major objective of having a “system” is to minimize the risk of losing any one player. Sure, not having Pulisic is bound to hurt, but by now we should be be aware that our best young players simply aren’t available all of the time (still waiting on Adams/McKennie/Pulisic to actually play meaningful minutes together). I concur that we still have enough talent to win these games. GB needs to show he can get the results.
I wonder if CP is making a statement here. “I aint playing for that joker.” He celebrated his goal quite enthusiastically. Obviously, noone knows, but I just wonder.
Now they have an excuse not to fire GB if we lose to Canada again and miss the knockout rounds.
Things will get worse from here until we get the right people in charge. Struggling with Canada doesn’t bode well for the upcoming Hex.
Glad Pulisic can get rest, no reason to risk a more serious injury.
USA MNT is going to play Peru in Lima Peru in Feb 2020. That elevation will be a mess.
Also Wikipedia had the final roster up since this past Thursday.
Man I didnt realize Pulisic injury was that serious. I watched the whole game him running into the goal post did not look serious. This is bad Pulisic is not present. I will assume he did not call him in due to it and he is not leaving him off because of tension.
Lima, Peru is roughly 500 feet of elevation and on the Pacific coast
