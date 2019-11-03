Lampard loved what he saw from Pulisic in his latest standout performance

For the second-consecutive week, Christian Pulisic scored a league goal for Chelsea. It may not have been a game-winning goal like at Turf Moor last weekend, but it did help the Blues to three points on the road.

Pulisic scored his fourth goal of the season in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Watford on Saturday. The 21-year-old was in the right place to tap home a cross from Tammy Abraham in the 55th minute. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised Pulisic for his work ethic and recent form for the club.

“It’s great to see Christian scoring a goal from four yards out,” Lampard said. “I love to see that because he could have decided not to go the extra mile and then that ball flashes across the face but nobody gets on the end of it. If he continues doing that sort of thing then the goals will rack up because there are a lot of goals to get in the six-yard box. I thought his general performance was top as well.”

“The players are working hard. The way we’re working off the ball, we have to put in a lot of leg work and I’ve got players who are putting in the work. They’re training the way they want to play.”

Pulisic’s good form has seen him return to the starting lineup for the last two league matches. Following a first-career hat trick last weekend, Pulisic has proven of late he can come up with the goods for the Blues, who continue to push up the standings in both the EPL and UEFA Champions League.

Like Pulisic, Abraham is aiming to keep his place in Lampard’s starting plans after once again scoring on Saturday. The English forward looks to have formed a nice partnership with Pulisic and it paid off at Vicarage Road with a win.

“He [Pulisic] is a good player to play with,” said Abraham. “We have been working in training on movement for when he crosses it or I cross it. We know where we are going to be in the box and it is just about getting the ball to him.”

Pulisic will have two more matches with Chelsea this coming week before joining up with the U.S. Men’s National Team for must-win Concacaf Nations League matches against Canada and Cuba.