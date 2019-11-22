Pulisic is available for Chelsea's visit to Manchester City

Christian Pulisic is available for Chelsea’s trip on Saturday to face defending Premier League champions, Manchester City.

After missing a pair of U.S. Men’s National Team matches this month against Canada and Cuba with a hip injury, Pulisic returned to full training this week for the Blues. The 21-year-old is aiming to become the first American player to score in four consecutive league matches on Saturday,

‘”He didn’t go and we had full communications with the USA national team, their manager and medical team because I like to be really open and transparent with that,’ Lampard said of Pulisic in his pre-match press conference.

“I respect that they want their players but he had a problem going into the last game against Palace and he was struggling, hence why he came off after his goal. We had good communication and he missed the two games but he’s started to train again this midweek so he’s in contention to play.”

Pulisic suffered the hip injury in the sequence leading to his goal in Chelsea’s win against Crystal Palace, which saw him head home his fifth goal in three Premier League matches, before sliding into the goal post hip-first.

With two weeks to recover during the international break, Pulisic is now a candidate to start on Saturday for a Chelsea side that will be without Callum Hudson-Odoi, who picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty with England.

Pulisic is seeking to become the first American player to score in four consecutive Premier League matches. He is currently tied with Clint Dempsey for most consecutive Premier League matches with a goal, at three.

Pulisic’s absence didn’t stop the U.S. Men’s National Team from posting a pair of November victories, 4-1 against Canada and 4-0 against Cuba, to secure first place in its Nations League group, and a place in the Nations League semifinals. The Americans will face Honduras in the semifinals in June.

Pulisic won’t return to the USMNT setup until March at the earliest, when the Americans are expected to play a pair of friendlies in Europe against high-level competition.