Pulisic scores in latest Chelsea win, but picks up a hip injury in the process

Christian Pulisic is coming into the international break on superb form.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season on Saturday in the Blues’ 2-0 London Derby win over Crystal Palace.

After Tammy Abraham’s shot was blocked and flew into the air, Pulisic followed up on the play and headed in to ice the win for Chelsea.

Pulisic left the match after scoring the goal due to a hip injury he suffered on the goal when Crystal Palace’s goalkeeper collided with him on the finish.

There is no word yet on the extent of Pulisic’s injury, but his post-goal celebration and post-match activity seemed to suggest it wasn’t necessarily an issue that will keep him out of the USMNT’s upcoming Nations League matches against Canada and Cuba.

With five goals in his past three matches, Pulisic will return to Chelsea for a league trip to Manchester City on Nov. 23rd.