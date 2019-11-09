Pulisic scores in latest Chelsea win, but picks up a hip injury in the process

Christian Pulisic is coming into the international break on superb form.
The U.S. Men’s National Team star scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season on Saturday in the Blues’ 2-0 London Derby win over Crystal Palace.
After Tammy Abraham’s shot was blocked and flew into the air, Pulisic followed up on the play and headed in to ice the win for Chelsea.
Pulisic left the match after scoring the goal due to a hip injury he suffered on the goal when Crystal Palace’s goalkeeper collided with him on the finish.
There is no word yet on the extent of Pulisic’s injury, but his post-goal celebration and post-match activity seemed to suggest it wasn’t necessarily an issue that will keep him out of the USMNT’s upcoming Nations League matches against Canada and Cuba.
With five goals in his past three matches, Pulisic will return to Chelsea for a league trip to Manchester City on Nov. 23rd.
The fact that Berhalter took him off early vs. Canada is another sign of his incompetence. Pulisic having a bad game is still better than most all of our other players. I hope Pulisic’s injury is not serious. I warned about him playing too many minutes.
Yedlin scored today too. Also I am not supporting the USMNT until Berrholder is out. First he lied and said Pulisic has flu like symptoms. Then he lied and said Steffan is out when Steffan and Morales played and started for Dusseldorf today. So now we are lying about players being injured when they are not. SMH!
I don’t put that on Berhalter, that comes from the club.
You would think that a USMNT coach would talk to a player directly rather than just rely on a report from his club. If Berhalter isn’t lying, there is certainly something fishy going on.
He looked great in all aspects. Many good drives and shots. If he’s smart, he will not listen to anything GB has to say. The only problem with his game is he can’t carry 10 other substandard players in a failing sustem
