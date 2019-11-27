Question of the Day: Who is your USMNT Player of the Year?

The 2019 calendar year won’t go down as one of the best in U.S. Men’s National Team history, but there were several players who enjoyed memorable years in what was a mixed bag for the USMNT.
U.S. Soccer announced the six finalists for USMNT player of the year, and the six-player list has some of the expected suspects, along with some others that feel like serious reaches for the award, which is supposed to be based mostly on national team performance, with club performance also factoring in (at about a 75-25 percent ratio).
Christian Pulisic has to be considered the favorite for the award, even though Jordan Morris can make a very strong argument. Weston McKennie is another contender, while Aaron Long has as good a case as any defender.
The SBI Question of the Day is which player would you give the USMNT Player of the Year award to? Cast your vote below and share your vote and rationale in the comments section below.
Cant believe that early results have Morris in the lead. Yes he had a career year, but it was in MLS. Pulisic’s run of recent form with Chelsea is unmatched in US soccer history. He accomplished it not only in a top league, but with a CL level team. No other US player has ever played at such a high level of competition. It’s just unfortunate that Pulisic has missed a number of USMNT games because of injury, but the award is for the body of work, not just USMNT games.
Shows what I know, I picked Morris, but I thought it was based only on performance for the USMNT in the 2019 calendar year. I agree completely if it’s based on everything in 2019 it has to be Pulisic.
I voted for Morris, such a great year both club and country. Winning yet another title.
2 at Stanford, 2 for Sounders now. Type of winner the nat team needs and it has shown.
These things are not scientific. If they put it out on Sounderatheart go vote for Morris, there is no way Pulisic wins.
Pulisic by far with his recent break into chelsea and being an important contributer to the offense. He should be U.S. Soccer player of the year.
