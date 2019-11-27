Question of the Day: Who is your USMNT Player of the Year?

The 2019 calendar year won’t go down as one of the best in U.S. Men’s National Team history, but there were several players who enjoyed memorable years in what was a mixed bag for the USMNT.

U.S. Soccer announced the six finalists for USMNT player of the year, and the six-player list has some of the expected suspects, along with some others that feel like serious reaches for the award, which is supposed to be based mostly on national team performance, with club performance also factoring in (at about a 75-25 percent ratio).

Christian Pulisic has to be considered the favorite for the award, even though Jordan Morris can make a very strong argument. Weston McKennie is another contender, while Aaron Long has as good a case as any defender.

The SBI Question of the Day is which player would you give the USMNT Player of the Year award to? Cast your vote below and share your vote and rationale in the comments section below.