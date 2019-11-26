Rapinoe, Morgan, Lavelle headline U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year award nominees

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and Rose Lavelle headlined the six U.S. Women’s National Team players nominated for U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year award.

Joining Rapinoe, Morgan, and Lavelle in the running for the award are Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz, and Alyssa Naeher. All six nominees played significant roles for the USWNT in 2019 that saw it capture it’s second-consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup and fourth all-time.

Rapinoe led the way in France winning both the Golden Ball (MVP) and Golden Boot (Top Goalscorer). While also playing a huge role for women off the field, the 34-year-old finished 2019 with nine international goals.

Ertz played 1,755 minutes in 2019, the third-most of any USWNT player this year. She continued to be one of the best midfielders in the world, helping groom several young midfielders for their futures with the team.

Lavelle had a breakout year, scoring three goals including in the World Cup Final against the Netherlands. She started six of the seven matches at the World Cup.

Lloyd led the USWNT with 16 goals in 2019, while being a major threat both off the bench and in the starting lineup.

Morgan scored six goals at the World Cup, including the game-winner vs. England in the Semifinal. She also won the Silver Boot in France, behind teammate Rapinoe.

Naeher continued to fight for starting minutes in 2019, while saving an important penalty kick against England in the World Cup semifinals.

Three of the nominees have won the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year award before with Ertz winning in 2017, Lloyd in 2008 and 2015, and Morgan in 2012 and 2018.

Votes for U.S. Soccer Player of the Year awards are collected from respective National Team coaches, National Team players who have earned a cap in 2019, members of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors, U.S. Soccer Athletes’ Council, National Women’s Soccer League head coaches for the USWNT and American soccer league (MLS and USL) head coaches for the USMNT, select media members and former players and administrators. In addition, select college coaches vote for the USWNT award.