Reports: Bologna, Perth Glory among teams linked with Ibrahimovic

By 4 hours ago

By: |

Serie A side Bologna have reportedly entered the lengthy list for star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Bologna are after Ibrahimovic which would be the Swede’s fourth spell in Italy. The news comes after Ibrahimovic has also been linked with Australian outfit Perth Glory, Boca Juniors and Napoli.

Bologna sporting director Riccardo Bigon and manager Sinisa Mihajlovic both spoke to Ibrahimovic last week, and have had talks with Ibrahimovic’s agent, Mino Raiola.

“[Ibrahimovic] and Sinisa are in direct contact, Bigon said in an interview with Rai 1 in Italy. “But the ball is in Ibrahimovic’s hands. He has to decide in the coming months what he will do, though we can’t help but love the idea. We will wait for him to make his decision.”

Montreal Impact owner Joey Saputo serves as chairman of the club, who are currently sitting in 14th place in Italy’s top-flight. Ibrahimovic totaled 122 goals in 219 combined appearances between stops at Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan.

Arriving in MLS in 2018 with the L.A. Galaxy, Ibrahimovic totaled 52 goals in 56 league appearances for the club. He helped them to an MLS Cup Playoffs berth in 2019, before being eliminated by rivals LAFC in the semifinal around.

Should Ibrahimovic leave the Galaxy, it would leave Guillermo Barros Schelotto with a huge void at striker.

Comments

1 comment
  Siberian

    Ibrahimovic is one of the great goal scorers of all time, and he did well for the Galaxy. But I can’t imagine being teammates with someone so arrogant.

