Robinson scores first goal for Wigan Athletic in draw at Millwall

Antonee Robinson scored his first goal for Wigan Athletic in Tuesday’s 2-2 EFL Championship draw at Millwall.

Robinson’s goal came from a tight angle in the second-half, as the streaking left back put away a good effort on goal. His goal can be found at the 1:13 mark of the video below.

Not only did Robinson score, but he helped his team earn a road point at The Den as he also played the full 90 minutes.

Robinson continues to be one of the better American players in Europe this season as he aims to get back into the U.S. Men’s National Team fold.