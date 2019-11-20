SBISoccer.com

SBI Question of the Day: What grade would you give Gregg Berhalter for 2019?

The 2019 campaign has come to an end for the U.S. Men’s National Team, and so closes the first chapter of Gregg Berhalter’s tenure as head coach.

Berhalter has endured his share of ups and downs in his first season, from the high of reaching the Gold Cup final, to the low of consecutive losses to Mexico and historic defeat in Canada. He succeeded in helping the team end on a high note, with back-to-back wins to secure first place in the team’s Nations League group, securing a place in the tournament semifinals.

With the year now over from a competitive standpoint, it’s time to ask what you think of the year. Did you consider it a success, a failure, or somewhere in the middle?

Cast your vote on what grade you would give Berhalter and share your vote and thoughts on the year in the comments section below.

  • bizzy

    Definitely Grade C – the absolute “minimum achievement of US Soccer objectives consistent with making progress toward becoming a TOP 15 team in the world (I wanted to say Top 10 team in the world but I’d be on that hashish lol 😂)”

  • Rob

    I’m sure the FIFA Managers here will disagree but he qualified the team in first place while implementing a new, more modern style of play. That’s all you can ask from him.

