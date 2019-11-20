SBISoccer.com

SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Josh Sargent

SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Josh Sargent

Josh Sargent’s first taste of life on the road in Concacaf with the U.S. Men’s National Team is one he won’t forget, and for good reason.

The Werder Bremen striker scored a pair of goals, including the opener in the 1st minute, in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Cuba.

Sargent’s strong performance earned him SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors.

It took Sargent only 36 seconds to break the deadlock in George Town as he bundled home his fourth career international goal.

Sargent took a beating from the physical Cuban defense al night, but that didn’t stop him from being a constant threat. He capped off the scoring in the 66th minute, smashing home his third goal against Cuba this tournament with a confident finish.

The 19-year-old took another positive step forward in his development with the USMNT. After a strong outing against Cuba, Sargent will now return to domestic action with Werder Bremen this coming weekend.

Sargent’s performance helped him edge out Jordan Morris for Man of the Match honors.

What did you think of Sargent’s performance? Do you see him continuing to start for the USMNT going forward? How do you see his role changing in 2020 for the USMNT?

Share your thoughts below.

