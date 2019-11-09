Steffen starts for Fortuna Dusseldorf despite knee issue keeping him out of USMNT Nations League matches

Zack Steffen’s presence in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s starting lineup in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Schalke was definitely a head-scratcher for U.S. Men’s National Team fans, but it turns out the injury that is keeping him out of the upcoming Nations League matches isn’t one that is necessarily keeping him out of action for his club team.

According to a U.S. Soccer spokesman, Steffen is dealing with knee tendonitis that won’t be resolved without extended rest, which led the USMNT to have him skip the upcoming matches against Canada and Cuba in order to lighten the workload on his knee.

The knee tendonitis Steffen is battling is the same condition that kept him out of USMNT training, and the team’s Nations League win against Cuba back in October.

The knee condition hasn’t kept Steffen from enjoying a good run of form with Fortuna Dusseldorf, and he sounded like he was ready to take part in Nations League as recently as last week, when he spoke after his club’s Rhein Derby win against Cologne.

Steffen endured a tough outing on Saturday in a 3-3 draw against Weston McKennie and Schalke. He made just one save in the draw, but will now have two weeks to rest his knee and prepare for upcoming Bundesliga matches against Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim after the international break.

With Steffen now set to miss the crucial Nations League rematch with Canada on Friday, Brad Guzan appears to be the frontrunner to start. He and Sean Johnson are the leading candidates to take over while Steffen is out of national team action.