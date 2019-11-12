Stewart: Berhalter's job isn't on the line in Nations League

ORLANDO — Gregg Berhalter’s tenure as U.S. Men’s National Team coach has had its share of disappointing results, but as far as USMNT general manager Earnie Stewart is concerned, Berhalter is a coach making progress, not one in danger of losing his job.
“We’re looking at the future, so when I evaluate Gregg and the coaching staff, from what I’ve seen today, I’m a pleased man,” Stewart said. “An individual result is not going to change that. It’s just not.
“I’m pleased with the progress, but obviously when you don’t win games there’s a certain pressure that comes with that and we all understand,” Stewart said. ” That’s part of our business, but that’s also something that our player, and our staff and ourselves, we all need to get through and keep to doing what we have to do.”
Berhalter has come under increasing scrutiny after a series of worrisome results, from the consecutive pre-Gold Cup losses to Jamaica and Venezuela, to the recent losses to Mexico and Canada.
“When you look at these individual results of the Canada away game, no we weren’t happy. We weren’t happy at all. That’s really simple, and we have now a moment to rectify that as well. This Friday is about that. I’m not going to call it revenge or anything like that, but we need to perform on Friday, and as I’ve seen now over the last couple of days that we’ve been in camp I think we’re in really good shape to do that as well.”
The USMNT’s recent results have led to a sense among U.S. fans that the program isn’t making progress under Berhalter. Stewart disagrees, pointing to incremental improvements individual players are making as they adapt to Berhalter’s complicated possession-based system.
“Yes, results are a very important part, except once again I think in the trajectory that we have right now, and where we’re going to, and what I’ve been seeing from a consistency and continuity standpoint,” Stewart said. “I think those results, and once again I think Gold Cup was a very good example of what that will look like, so I have no fear at all that we’re not going to qualify for the World Cup. I’m very, very confident about that.
“But we’re also going to go play away against really, really big teams,” Stewart added. “What does that say? This is all, for me, the bigger picture. What do we want to achieve in 2022? Once you go away and play bigger teams in away games there’s certain risks that you take with that. For that view down the road, I think that’s going to be a key for us to get results and in the end in 2026 become a world champion because that’s what we all dream of.”
Remember though in this last gold cup it was noticeable that these smaller island countries have been growing by having order in there defense and fighting phisically. Couracao was a revelation haiti played solid and Jamaica has been more and more difficult for everyone in the region. So people who say that some teams are pitiful or not that good don’t know what they are talking about. Add in the tactics of these teams of defending their half and pressing up top and it becomes hard for any talented team. The fact of the matter is Greg is not cut out and Stewart was clearly not the right hire iterviewed 2 MLS coaches and no top international coaches were interviewed.Stewart is looking to put out fires but it’s catching up to him in the fact that he has been asked if we fail to beat canada will berhalter be fired. He will or someone will have to make that your fired call soon.
LikeLike
Bocanegra would have been a better technical director or hiring manager for us soccer look at what he had begun doing with Atlanta united. Ernie Stewart wasn’t even captain or played in more clubs across Europe like bocanegra. How could people defend ernie with his gross incopetence and delussion like berhalter. It seems like cordeiro is just a puppet and all below have the power.
LikeLike
Basically he just said…, “it’s okay that we lost to Canada, Jamaica, Mexico twice and others.” Then doubles down and says he’s confident in qualifying. Guys, qualifying was never something we worried about since 1990 it’s been decades since failed qualification was eve on the table. It happened in 2017 and based on the need for Earnie to declare how supremely confident he is it’s probably on the table again, feigning overconfidence is actually the opposite of confidence.
—
Earnie’s co-signing this hot garbage. He’s already negligent for our absolute joke of a coaching search. He’s just proving to everyone he’s just a pawn for Jay and Greg.
—
Ruining his legacy along with GB, Boca and Holden too for their part in the election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also… How all that ‘confidence’ work out last time. It’s time for this organization to stop ignoring the obvious while declaring its ‘confidence’. Not buying it.
LikeLike
Joe Dirt thanks for keeping your foot on Stewarts neck. Losing to those Concacaf teams is pitiful and their is no excuse for it. Agree completely Joe Dirt, the blindness in the confederation is ridiculous.
LikeLike
Yup. I’d also observe that Stewart seems to have an infuriating arrogance about his role. His interviews are infrequent, inauthentic, and too-often dismissive of legitimate questions.For an organization w a long-term reputation for non-transparency, he and his colleagues seem totally uninterested in changing that perception.
LikeLike
Will someone from the media please ask Ernie the following 2 questions:
1) What specific progress have you seen that makes you believe in the future of this team, system, & coach?
2) At what point is Berhaulter going to be held accountable?
–
If Ernie can’t provide a honest answer to these 2 questions than Berhaulter should be fired immediately….and Ernie should be on the hot seat from USSF.
LikeLike
What progress Ernie? We lost to friggin Canada and will probably lose again. Maybe your job should be on the line IF you continue to support that food Beerholder. I am totally disgusted and want to see SOMETHING to cheer for and that is not the Columbus Crew in NAT uniforms. Wake the fuk up and smell the coffee. We are SINKING and its your fault for picking a bad coach
LikeLike
I doubt he actually got ‘to pick’ the coach himself.
LikeLike
Pathetic the buddy system is clear. “Berhalters complicated system” “I have seen progress in individual performance” from who? Every player at the national team level has looked worse and it’s not because of the complicated cap system. I hope he is bluffing and berhalters job is on the line. “We will qualify for the world cup I’m confident in that”. I still have major doubts losing a few games at home and losing away in tough environments with crazy fans in honduras mexico panama we could miss another world cup with berhalter I am not exagerating here. Fire him if we don’t make it to the nation’s league final there is no excuse the talent was there but will be missing with pulissic. Bocanegra we needed you at us soccer but you choose success with Atlanta and they choose stewart who has not accomplished much as a general manager not even at the union.
LikeLike
Agreed, Remember how ‘confident’ everyone at USSF was prior to Couva? How’d that work out? Fake confidence is nothing, it’s just sticking your head in the sand.
LikeLike
Oh and it was Boca who stonewalled Kyle Martino and swung the athletes council to Corderio according to Martino’s open letter to fans after the election. Basically he calls out Bocanegra for not supporting change and rounding up the votes in the athletes council for Cordero while blocking any conversation Martino tried to make to the athletes directly. Boca’s no savior.
LikeLike
Consistency and continuity? If you consistently continue to be garbage, you should not play/coach any more. Consistency and continuity are good buzz words if you’re winning. If you’re losing, I don’t want to see either consistency or continuity.
LikeLike
Maybe Ernie’s job should be on the line? He clearly never conducted a real search for the USMNT coach and instead just waited for the 2018 MLS season to end so he could appoint his buddy.
LikeLike
😂😭😭😭
LikeLike
These guys are living in a bubble.
LikeLike
Yep, agreed. This why we should want a group of outsiders with little or no connection to the current USSF or MLS power structure. This means people who can freely operate and be independent of any influence the current corrupt structure can use to pressure them. We need outsider eyes and ways of doing things to clean this mess up otherwise it’s just BA 4.0,5.0,6.0, etc.
LikeLike
Not good. Nothing on the field has indicated positive Trajectory. I believe realism is what we need to gain some buy in to the USMNT and this kind of talk is off putting.
LikeLike
Instead of painting a Rossy picture would’ve been better if he had just been quiet or would’ve been better to say we’re still going through an adjustment process but if you ask me is the men’s team passing the eye test from a progress standpoint I would definitely say no. I’m already Losing interest in the team another loss to Canada will pretty much put a nail in the coffin. Hate to say it but I’d rather have Sunil back. Hell Jurgen failed But not at this level. These big games Ernie talks of let’s hope there’s something in Europe or at least South America otherwise not sure what big he’s talking about.
LikeLike
Somehow this will come as a surprise to people. Earnie might as well fire himself if he fires Berhalter now.
LikeLike