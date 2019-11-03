Sunday Ticker: Bayern parts ways with Kovac, Balotelli suffers racial abuse, and more

Bayern Munich were at the hands of a humiliating Bundesliga defeat on Saturday and Niko Novac’s stint as manager ended as a price.

The club announced Sunday that Kovac and Bayern have parted ways by mutual consent. Kovac served as manager for 16 months, but a 5-1 loss to his former club Eintracht Frankfurt ended his reign. (REPORT)

Mario Balotelli was the victim of racial abuse on Sunday in Brescia’s 2-1 loss to Hellas Verona. Balotteli had to be calmed down by players of both teams after kicking the ball into the stands following a corner kick. (REPORT)

Everton fought back for a late 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, but Andre Gomes left the match a gruesome tackle from Son Heung-Min. Son was sent off the tackle and Gomes was stretchered off. (REPORT)

Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers will meet in next month’s Betfred Cup Final after winning in respective semifinal ties this weekend. Celtic defeated Hibernian 5-2 while Rangers shutout Hearts 3-0. (REPORT)

Pep Guardiola hit out at Liverpool winger Sadio Mane, accusing the Senegalese playmaker of diving in some matches this season. (REPORT)

Arsenal have reportedly not begun talks with former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, with Unai Emery on the hotseat in London. (REPORT)

Former Borussia Monchengladbach playmaker Thorgan Hazard admits he feels good with Borussia Dortmund after joining this summer. (REPORT)

Leicester City defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 on Sunday at Selhurst Park to jump back into third place in the Premier League table. (REPORT)

Nice earned a needed Ligue 1 win this weekend over Stade Reims, providing manager Patrick Vieira with some relief. The club came into the match with only one point earned from 15 possible. (REPORT)

Lazio picked up its first league win at the San Siro over AC Milan on Sunday since 1989 after a 2-1 victory. (REPORT)