Tuesday Ticker: Pochettino leaves Tottenham, Enrique returns as Spain manager, and more

Mauricio Pochettino has left English Premier League club Tottenham.

Tottenham announced Tuesday that the Argentine has left the club after sitting in 14th place through 12 matches. Pochettino posted a 159-62-72 record in his five years at Tottenham.(REPORT) Jose Mourinho has reportedly begun talks with Tottenham to take over as manager. (REPORT)

Luis Enrique has returned as manager of the Spanish National Team after steeping away for personal reasons in June. (REPORT)

Wales punched their ticket to the 2020 European Championship after a 2-0 home win over Hungary in Cardiff on Tuesday. Aaron Ramsey led the way with a brace. (REPORT)

Georginio Wijnaldum hit out at racism on Tuesday after scoring a goal in the Netherlands’ win over Estonia. Wijnaldum held arms with teammate Frankie de Jong following one of his three goals in Amsterdam. (REPORT)

Scotland fought for a third-place finish in their group after a comeback win over Kazakhstan. (REPORT)

Germany thrashed Northern Ireland in their final European qualifier, with Serge Gnabry scoring a hat trick. (REPORT)

Former Argentina great Diego Maradona has been forced out as manager of Gimnasia after politics also cost him his job as club president. (REPORT)

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly voiced his frustrations with VAR and the changes that need to occur to it. (REPORT)

There was a shocking defeat in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers Tuesday as Ethiopia stunned Ivory Coast. (REPORT)

PSG and Brazil defender Marquinhos admitted that he had to fight to earn everything he’s won with the Ligue 1 club. (REPORT)

Although he may be at Roma on loan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan stated he wants to help the Serie A club “achieve something” this season. (REPORT)