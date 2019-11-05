Tuesday UCL Rewind: Chelsea battles back for draw with Ajax, Dortmund downs Inter Milan, and more

Chelsea was staring a second UEFA Champions League group stage defeat in the face, but fought back for a point in a wild affair in London.

Frank Lampard’s side erased a three-goal deficit to earn a 4-4 draw against Ajax at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho scored a penalty kick in each half, while the Blues scored three goals in a nine minute span after the hour mark.

The sides traded goals in the opening five minutes with Jorginho equalizing from the penalty spot after Christian Pulisic drew the penalty. That goal came after a Tammy Abraham own-goal originally put Ajax ahead. Quincy Promes put the Eredivisie visitors in front in the 20th minute before a Cesar Azpilicueta own goal extended Erik ten Hag side’s lead to 3-1 in the 35th.

Donny van de Beek’s low drive in the 55th minute looked to have put Ajax ahead for good, but Chelsea did not give up. Azpilicueta made up for his own goal with a finish up his own in the 63rd minute, ahead of Jorginho’s second spot kick of the night.

Reece James put away his first goal of the season to level things up and fully swing momentum in Chelsea’s favor. Azpilicueta looked to have given Chelsea a deserved lead in the 79th minute, but video review waved the goal off for handball.

Nine-men Ajax hung hang on to remain unbeaten on British soil as Chelsea will feel hard done by they didn’t earn more from the match.

Borussia Dortmund 3 – Inter Milan 2

Borussia Dortmund fought back from a two-goal deficit at home to exact revenge against Inter Milan for a 3-2 win.

The first half belonged to the Serie A side as Lautaro Martinez and Matias Vecino each scored to put Inter ahead 2-0 at halftime. However, Dortmund would not lay down as they fought back for one of the best UCL wins in club history.

Achraf Hakimi linked onto Mario Gotze’s assist in the 51st minute to start the comeback from Signal Iduna Park. Gotze came on as a substitute and made an immediate impact as his low cross was finished by the wingback.

Julian Brandt latched onto a pass from Paco Alcacer in the 64th minute to draw Dortmund level, before Hakimi scored the game winner off a Jadon Sancho assist. Lucien Favre’s side hung on for a huge three points after Barcelona was held to a scoreless draw at home.

Liverpool 2 – Genk 1

Liverpool picked up a home win on Matchday 4 after defeating Belgian Pro League side Genk 2-1 at Anfield.

Mo Salah had a superb match for the Reds, assisting on the eventual game winning goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Egyptian showed great strength holding the ball up, before laying off a pass to the onrushing winger.

Georginio Wijnaldum opened things for Liverpool in the 14th minute, showing good alertness to score from a flicked effort. However, Liverpool would be tested as Genk leveled the score before halftime.

Mbwana Samata rose above James Milner on a corner kick and headed home past Alisson for a 1-1 halftime scoreline. It was one of three efforts on goal for Genk, but Liverpool answered quickly early in the second half.

Alisson made two saves to preserve the win for Jurgen Klopp’s side, which sits a point clear of second-place Napoli.

Here’s all of Tuesday’s UCL results:

Barcelona 0 – Slavia Praha 0

Napoli 1 – Red Bull Salzburg 1

Borussia Dortmund 3 – Inter Milan 2

Liverpool 2 – Genk 1

Zenit St, Petersburg 0 – RB Leipzig 2

Lyon 3 – Benfica 1

Chelsea 4 – Ajax 4

Valencia 4 – Lille 1