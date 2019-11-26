Tuesday UCL Rewind: PSG fights back for tie at Real Madrid, Juventus edges Atletico, and more

Paris Saint-German dug deep in the final minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu to earn themselves a point from Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabria scored two minutes apart to earn PSG a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid, clinching the top spot in Group A. Mbappe’s easy finish in the 81st minute pulled a goal back for PSG after Sarabria’s cross caused problems for Raphael Varane and Thibaut Courtois.

Sarabria equalized in the 83rd minute after belting a left-footed strike into the top-left corner. A deflected cross from Juan Bernat fell to the Spaniard who made no mistake with his effort.

Karim Benzema scored in each half for Los Blancos, but the hosts had to settle for just a point at home.

With the result, Real Madrid finish as runners-up in Group A.

Juventus 1 – Atletico Madrid 0

A 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid for Serie A hosts Juventus clinched them the top spot in Group D.

Paulo Dybala’s sensational free kick was all the Old Lady needed to claim three points in Turin. The Argentine’s left-footed shot from the right wing beat Jan Oblak up high before halftime, which was the only goal in the match.

Both sides have chances to add to the scoreline, but were unable to do so. Atletico struggled in front of goal, forcing Wojciech Szczesny into only two saves on the night.

The loss for Diego Simeone’s men have them in second place and only one point clear of third place Bayer Leverkusen.

Tottenham 4 – Olympiakos 2

Tottenham handed Jose Mourinho his first Champions League win as boss after a comeback 4-2 home win over Greek side Olympiakos.

The visitors led 2-0 after 19 minutes thanks to goals from Youssef El Arabi and Ruben Semedo, but could not avoid an onslaught from Spurs in the second-half.

Dele Alli’s first goal of the season before halftime sparked Spurs into scoring three additional goals after the break.

Lucas Moura played in Harry Kane in the 50th minute, allowing the English captain to score his second goal in as many matches.

After setting up Alli’s opener, right back Serge Aurier put Spurs ahead in the 73rd minute with a clinical finish into the bottom-left corner. The Ivory Coast man was set of Son-Heung Min, before scoring the eventual game-winner.

Kane would score his second of the match in the 77th minute, heading home a free kick from substitute Christian Eriksen.

The win for Spurs see them clinch the runners-up spot in Group B. Bayern Munich won the group following a 6-0 thrashing of Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

Here’s all of Tuesday’s Champions League results:

Galatasaray 1 – Club Brugge 1

Real Madrid 2 – Paris Saint-Germain 2

Red Star Belgrade 0 – Bayern Munich 6

Tottenham 4 – Olympiakos 2

Atalanta 2 – Dinamo Zagreb 0

Manchester City 1 – Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Lokomotiv Moscow 0 – Bayer Leverkusen 2

Juventus 1 – Atletico Madrid 0