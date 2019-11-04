UEFA Champions League headlines this week's Soccer on TV

The return of UEFA Champions League competition headlines this week’s soccer on TV, providing plenty to enjoy.
It’s time for revenge in a handful of UCL matchups, with opponents getting a chance to avenge defeats from a few weeks ago. Ajax will be looking to even the score with Chelsea, while Borussia Dortmund faces Inter Milan in Tuesday’s action.
Wednesday’s matchup between Olympiakos and Bayern Munich see the Bundesliga side in action since sacking Niko Kovac following its 5-1 defeat to Frankfurt on Saturday. Assistant coach, Hans-Dieter Flick will be at the helm as Bayern sits five points clear of Tottenham in Group B.
In Mexico, Copa MX group stage matchups take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here’s a closer look at all of the action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:
Monday
Serie A
2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Sampdoria
Primeira Liga
4 p.m. – fuboTV– Vitória Setúbal vs Boavista
Superliga Argentina
5 p.m. – fuboTV – Defensa y Justicia vs Argentinos Juniors
7:10p.m. – fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs Vélez Sarsfield
EFL Championship
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion
Ascenso MX
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Atlético Zacatepec vs Potros UAEM
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
12:55p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV – Zenit vs RB Leipzig
12:55p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, B/R Live – Barcelona vs Slavia Praha
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Liverpool vs Genk
3 p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV B/R Live – Napoli vs Salzburg
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Olympique Lyonnais vs Benfica
3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live- Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Chelsea vs Ajax
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Valencia vs Lille
Copa MX
8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Cimarrones de Sonora
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs Veracruz
9 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Atlante vs Venados
10 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Cafetaleros de Tapachula
Wednesday
UEFA Champions League
12:55p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Bayern Münchenvs Olympiakos Piraeus
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live- Lokomotiv Moskva vs Juventus
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – PSG vs Club Brugge
3 p.m. -TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Real Madrid vs Galatasaray
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Crvena Zvezda vs Tottenham Hotspur
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Dinamo Zagreb vs Shakhtar Donetsk
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Atalanta vs Manchester City
3 p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live- Bayer Leverkusen vs Atlético Madrid
UEFA Europa League
10:50 a.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Vitória Guimarães vs Arsenal
Copa MX
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Celaya vs Necaxa
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pachuca vs Atlas
10 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hyderabad vs Northeast United
Primera Division
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Cerro vs Peñarol
Thursday
UEFA Europa League
10:50 a.m. -fuboTV, B/R Live – Astana vs AZ
12:55p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – Lazio vs Celtic
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – CFR Cluj vs Rennes
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Standard Liège vs Eintracht Frankfurt
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live APOEL vs Qarabağ
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – F91 Dudelange vs Sevilla
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – København vs Dynamo Kyiv
12:55p.m. – fuboTV, B/R Live – Lugano vs Malmö FF
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Basel vs Getafe
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Krasnodar vs Trabzonspor
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Rosenborg vs Sporting CP
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – LASK Linz vs PSV
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live- Feyenoord vs Young Boys
3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live- Rangers vs Porto
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Wolfsburg vs Gent
3 p.m. – fuboTV, B/R Live – Oleksandria vs Saint-Étienne
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Espanyol vs Ludogorets
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Ferencváros vs CSKA Moskva
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Borussia M’gladbach vs Roma
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Wolfsberger AC vs İstanbul Başakşehir
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Sporting Braga vs Beşiktaş
3 p.m. -Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – Wolverhampton vs Slovan Bratislava
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – Manchester United vs Partizan
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mumbai City vs Goa
Women’s International Friendly
7:30p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – USA vs Sweden
Comments