UEFA Champions League headlines this week's Soccer on TV

The return of UEFA Champions League competition headlines this week’s soccer on TV, providing plenty to enjoy.

It’s time for revenge in a handful of UCL matchups, with opponents getting a chance to avenge defeats from a few weeks ago. Ajax will be looking to even the score with Chelsea, while Borussia Dortmund faces Inter Milan in Tuesday’s action.

Wednesday’s matchup between Olympiakos and Bayern Munich see the Bundesliga side in action since sacking Niko Kovac following its 5-1 defeat to Frankfurt on Saturday. Assistant coach, Hans-Dieter Flick will be at the helm as Bayern sits five points clear of Tottenham in Group B.

In Mexico, Copa MX group stage matchups take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:

Monday

Serie A

2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Sampdoria

Primeira Liga

4 p.m. – fuboTV– Vitória Setúbal vs Boavista

Superliga Argentina

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Defensa y Justicia vs Argentinos Juniors

7:10p.m. – fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs Vélez Sarsfield

EFL Championship

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Ascenso MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Atlético Zacatepec vs Potros UAEM

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV – Zenit vs RB Leipzig

12:55p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, B/R Live – Barcelona vs Slavia Praha

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Liverpool vs Genk

3 p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV B/R Live – Napoli vs Salzburg

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Olympique Lyonnais vs Benfica

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live- Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Chelsea vs Ajax

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Valencia vs Lille

Copa MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Cimarrones de Sonora

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs Veracruz

9 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Atlante vs Venados

10 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Cafetaleros de Tapachula

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Bayern Münchenvs Olympiakos Piraeus

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live- Lokomotiv Moskva vs Juventus

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – PSG vs Club Brugge

3 p.m. -TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Real Madrid vs Galatasaray

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Crvena Zvezda vs Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Dinamo Zagreb vs Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Atalanta vs Manchester City

3 p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live- Bayer Leverkusen vs Atlético Madrid

UEFA Europa League

10:50 a.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Vitória Guimarães vs Arsenal

Copa MX

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Celaya vs Necaxa

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pachuca vs Atlas

10 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hyderabad vs Northeast United

Primera Division

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Cerro vs Peñarol

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

10:50 a.m. -fuboTV, B/R Live – Astana vs AZ

12:55p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – Lazio vs Celtic

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – CFR Cluj vs Rennes

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Standard Liège vs Eintracht Frankfurt

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live APOEL vs Qarabağ

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – F91 Dudelange vs Sevilla

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – København vs Dynamo Kyiv

12:55p.m. – fuboTV, B/R Live – Lugano vs Malmö FF

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Basel vs Getafe

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Krasnodar vs Trabzonspor

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Rosenborg vs Sporting CP

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – LASK Linz vs PSV

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live- Feyenoord vs Young Boys

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live- Rangers vs Porto

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Wolfsburg vs Gent

3 p.m. – fuboTV, B/R Live – Oleksandria vs Saint-Étienne

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Espanyol vs Ludogorets

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Ferencváros vs CSKA Moskva

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Borussia M’gladbach vs Roma

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Wolfsberger AC vs İstanbul Başakşehir

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Sporting Braga vs Beşiktaş

3 p.m. -Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – Wolverhampton vs Slovan Bratislava

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – Manchester United vs Partizan

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mumbai City vs Goa

Women’s International Friendly

7:30p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – USA vs Sweden