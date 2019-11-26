UEFA Champions League Preview: Real Madrid hosts PSG, Napoli visits Liverpool, and more

Real Madrid may be sitting second in Group A of the UEFA Champions League, but a home win over leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday could be the boost needed to spark its season.

Zinedine Zidane’s men welcome the Ligue 1 leaders to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night, knowing anything less than a win will end their hopes of topping the group. Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema will lead the line for Los Blancos against the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Edinson Cavani for visiting PSG.

Elsewhere, Barcelona welcomes Borussia Dortmund to the Camp Nou looking to separate itself from the pack in Group F. RB Leipzig takes on Benfica in Germany, while Atletico Madrid visits Juventus. Chelsea takes on Valencia away from home.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Champions League action:

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Tuesday, 3 p.m. TNT, B/R Live, Galavision

Injuries of Note: Ander Herrera and Marco Verratti are doubtful for PSG, while Thilo Kehrer is out. Real Madrid have no major injury concerns for this match.

Key to the Game: Both teams have plenty of attacking options to choose from, but it will come down to whose can be clinical in front of goal. Real Madrid will look to keep PSG’s playmakers off the ball, while the visitors provide threats on the counter attack.

Player to Watch: Luka Modric will be key for Real Madrid if they want to hold possession and create chances in front of goal. The Croatian is a strong passer and can always call his own numbers if he is given space to shoot.

Liverpool vs. Napoli

Wednesday, 3 p.m. TNT, B/R Live, Galavision

Injuries of Note: Mohamed Salah is ready to return to Liverpool this week after dealing with an ankle injury. Napoli’s only main injury concern is winger Lorenzo Insigne who is dealing with an elbow issue.

Key to the Game: At home Liverpool have been one of the more dangerous sides in Europe and the Premier League side will look to use that against a struggling Napoli team. The wing play of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah is important to the Reds’ gameplan and should be beneficial for Jurgen Klopp’s team at home. Napoli need to hold a strong defensive shape against Liverpool’s attack while getting positive performances from Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens.

Player to Watch: Sadio Mane has 10 goals and three assists in all competitions for Liverpool this season and will be expected at Anfield.

Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid

Tuesday, 3 p.m. B/R Live, Galavision

Injuries of Note: Matthijs de Ligt dislocated his shoulder over the weekend which leaves Juventus without the young defender. Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi, and Adrien Rabiot are all doubts for Juventus. Atletico may use a makeshift backline with starting center backs Stefan Savic and Jose Gimenez both injured.

Key to the Game: Juventus comes into this tie in better form than Atletico and will try to use that to their advantage. With Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, and others leading the offensive attack, Atletico may need to defend more than usual in order to earn something from the match.

Player to Watch: Joao Felix is coming back from injury for Atletico and will need to be influential if his side wants to pressure the Serie A hosts.

Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday, 3 p.m. B/R Live, UniMas

Injuries of Note: Gerard Pique is suspended for Wednesday’s match in Barcelona, but Clement Lenglet and Arthur are both expected to return. Outside of Paco Alcacer, Borussia Dortmund have no major injury concerns.

Key to the Game: Both teams haven’t wracked up the goals so far and will be keen to change that on Wednesday. Barcelona will look to own possession and wear down Borussia Dortmund before finding good goalscoring opportunities. Dortmund can hit on the counter and have Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, and Jadon Sancho to do so.

Player to Watch: Sancho has four goals and six assists in Bundesliga play this season, but only one assist in the UCL. The 19-year-old may need to start producing against the big boys in order to keep a consistent place in Lucien Favre’s starting XI in the competition.

Here’s all of this week’s UCL matches:

Tuesday

Galatasaray vs. Club Brugge – 12:55 p.m. (B/R Live, Galavision)

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen – 12:55 p.m. (TNT, UniMas, B/R Live)

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-German – 3 p.m. (TNT, UniMas, B/R Live, Galavision)

Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid – 3 p.m. (B/R Live, Galavision)

Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk – 3 p.m. (B/R Live)

Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb – 3 p.m. (B/R Live)

Tottenham vs. Olympiakos – 3 p.m. (B/R Live)

Red Star Belgrade vs. Bayern Munich – 3 p.m. (B/R Live)

Wednesday