USMNT rises one spot to 22nd in latest FIFA rankings

The U.S. Men’s National Team rose one spot in the latest FIFA rankings that were released on Thursday.

After a 4-1 win over Canada and a 4-0 victory over Cuba in November, the USMNT jumped to No. 22 and remained second among Concacaf teams. This will be the ranking that Gregg Berhalter’s team will remain in heading into 2020 with no matches slated for December.

As for the rest of Concacaf, Mexico remains No. 11th overall, while Costa Rica moved up one spot to No. 46. Jamaica dropped three places to No. 48, Honduras moved up one place to No. 62, and El Salvador rose four spots to No. 69. El Salvador is holding onto the final Hexagonal qualification spot, if 2022 World Cup qualifying were to begin today.

After a big rise earlier this fall, Canada dropped out of the top six for Concacaf teams, falling to No. 73. Curacao, Panama, and Haiti rounded out the top ten Concacaf representatives.

The top six teams in Concacaf will play in the Hex round of World Cup qualifying, with the three winners advancing to Qatar. As for Concacaf nations ranked No. 7-35, they will go through a much-longer qualification process.

As for the entire FIFA rankings, the top five remained the same with Belgium, France, Brazil, England, and Uruguay staying in their spots.