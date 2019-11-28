SBISoccer.com

USMNT rises one spot to 22nd in latest FIFA rankings

USMNT rises one spot to 22nd in latest FIFA rankings

Featured

USMNT rises one spot to 22nd in latest FIFA rankings

By 32 minutes ago

By: |

The U.S. Men’s National Team rose one spot in the latest FIFA rankings that were released on Thursday.

After a 4-1 win over Canada and a 4-0 victory over Cuba in November, the USMNT jumped to No. 22 and remained second among Concacaf teams. This will be the ranking that Gregg Berhalter’s team will remain in heading into 2020 with no matches slated for December.

As for the rest of Concacaf, Mexico remains No. 11th overall, while Costa Rica moved up one spot to No. 46. Jamaica dropped three places to No. 48, Honduras moved up one place to No. 62, and El Salvador rose four spots to No. 69. El Salvador is holding onto the final Hexagonal qualification spot, if 2022 World Cup qualifying were to begin today.

After a big rise earlier this fall, Canada dropped out of the top six for Concacaf teams, falling to No. 73. Curacao, Panama, and Haiti rounded out the top ten Concacaf representatives.

The top six teams in Concacaf will play in the Hex round of World Cup qualifying, with the three winners advancing to Qatar. As for Concacaf nations ranked No. 7-35, they will go through a much-longer qualification process.

As for the entire FIFA rankings, the top five remained the same with Belgium, France, Brazil, England, and Uruguay staying in their spots.

 

, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home