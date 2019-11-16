USMNT vs. Canada: SBI Match Night Commentary

ORLANDO — The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Canada tonight (7:30 p.m., ESPN2) in a must-win showdown in Concacaf Nations League play.

The Americans were embarrassed by the Canadians 2-0 back in October, losing to its North American rivals for the first time in 34 years. Now Gregg Berhalter’s side will try to earn the first of two must-wins this break, without the likes of Christian Pulisic, Michael Bradley, and Zack Steffen.

Exploria Stadium should be rocking as the USMNT try to get back to winning ways. Canada has been exceptional this group stage so far, outscoring its opponents 9-0 in three matches. Alphonso Davies, Mark-Anthony Kaye, and Jonathan David will headline Marc Herdman’s squad.

Here are the lineups for tonight’s match:

It’s our time in O-Town. 💪🇺🇸⚽️ The Starting XI that will rep the 🔴, ⚪️ and 🔵 tonight vs. 🇨🇦.#USAvCAN NOTES>> https://t.co/8z4118vfbD pic.twitter.com/Gi8STeGGhz — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 15, 2019

SBI will be providing live commentary in the comments section below, so feel to follow along, and share your own thoughts and opinions with us.

Enjoy the action.