USMNT vs. Cuba: SBI Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s final match of 2019 has plenty riding on it as the Americans face Cuba (7:30 p.m., FS1, UniMas) with a place in the Nations League semifinals on the line.

The USMNT is coming off a vital 4-1 win against Canada on Friday, but now is in the Caribbean for the first time in two years, when the Americans suffered a crushing World Cup qualifying loss to Trinidad and Tobago that cost them a place in the 2018 World Cup.

Here is the starting lineup the Americans will deploy against Cuba tonight:

Seven starters are back in from Friday’s win against Canada, with Josh Sargent, DeAndre Yedlin, Cristian Roldan and Daniel Lovitz stepping into the lineup.

SBI will be providing updates in the comments section below. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions below as well.

Enjoy the action.