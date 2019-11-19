USMNT vs. Cuba: SBI Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s final match of 2019 has plenty riding on it as the Americans face Cuba (7:30 p.m., FS1, UniMas) with a place in the Nations League semifinals on the line.
The USMNT is coming off a vital 4-1 win against Canada on Friday, but now is in the Caribbean for the first time in two years, when the Americans suffered a crushing World Cup qualifying loss to Trinidad and Tobago that cost them a place in the 2018 World Cup.
Here is the starting lineup the Americans will deploy against Cuba tonight:
Seven starters are back in from Friday’s win against Canada, with Josh Sargent, DeAndre Yedlin, Cristian Roldan and Daniel Lovitz stepping into the lineup.
Confident showing from the USMNT who easily could’ve had more tonight. Sargent and Morris good performances. Yueill also solid playing the 90 as well as Ream/Long as the center back duo.
First assist for Tyler Boyd in his 10th USMNT appearance.
Second of the night for Josh Sargent and its 4-0 to the USMNT. 66′
USMNT still pushing for more goals, but you can see the energy has started dropping tonight. Reggie Cannon replaced Deandre Yedlin earlier this half too. 64′
Ha if you want my take, Poch departure has more to do with another team wanting him than spurs wanting to be rid of him. Levy is a bulldog negotiator and I suspect there is a team (Man U? RM?) who wants him long term and intends to install him over the Christmas period. Spurs can defray their termination payments and everyone mostly avoids ugliness
Halftime: USMNT 3 – Cuba 0. Jordan Morris with a pair of goals so far, while Josh Sargent started the action. Gregg Berhalter’s side 45 minutes to a first place finish in Group A.
3-0 to the USMNT as Morris taps home Aaron Long’s deflected shot. His second goal of the night and his easiest finish this year. 40′
BIG save by Cuba’s goalkeeper to deny an excellent diving header by Cristian Roldan. 39th minute, still 1-0 USA.
17 goals scored, 14 assists in 2019 for Morris in MLS and USMNT duty. Two more points total than his entire professional career up to this point. Bonkers. 30′
Morris continues his hot run of form and the USMNT have a much more comfortable lead in the Cayman Islands now. 28′
Jordan Morris curls it into the bottom-right corner and the USMNT lead 2-0. 27′
A redirection off Sargent’s head goes just wide of Cuba’s goal. The Werder Bremen man knew nothing about that. 21′
The USMNT comes SO close to making it 2-0, but has an Aaron Long shot cleared off the line and a Paul Arriola chance go JUST wide. Still 1-0, 21st minute.
A crazy sequence sees the USMNT ultimately come up short of a second goal. Long’s shot is cleared off the line before Arriola’s curler misses wide of the post. 20′
why is Cuba playing home games in Cayman Island????
Cuba’s National Stadium is currently undergoing construction.
Wouldn’t it have made more sense to play it in Miami where there is a large Cuban ex-pat population?
Not to be a cynical ugly cynic, but I’d think Cuba might simply be trying to control the number of defections at this point. Pretty sure having the game in Miami would cost Cuba another 10+ players
Daniel Lovitz fouls a Cuba player right on the edge of the right side of the penalty area. Not where you want to give up a free kick.
The 1st-minute Josh Sargent goal is the difference so far. USA in control early on the bumpy Cayman Islands pitch.
Not excited about this lineup.
