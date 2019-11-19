SBISoccer.com

USMNT vs. Cuba: SBI Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s final match of 2019 has plenty riding on it as the Americans face Cuba (7:30 p.m., FS1, UniMas) with a place in the Nations League semifinals on the line.

The USMNT is coming off a vital 4-1 win against Canada on Friday, but now is in the Caribbean for the first time in two years, when the Americans suffered a crushing World Cup qualifying loss to Trinidad and Tobago that cost them a place in the 2018 World Cup.

Here is the starting lineup the Americans will deploy against Cuba tonight:

Seven starters are back in from Friday’s win against Canada, with Josh Sargent, DeAndre Yedlin, Cristian Roldan and Daniel Lovitz stepping into the lineup.

SBI will be providing updates in the comments section below. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions below as well.

Enjoy the action.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Confident showing from the USMNT who easily could’ve had more tonight. Sargent and Morris good performances. Yueill also solid playing the 90 as well as Ream/Long as the center back duo.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    USMNT still pushing for more goals, but you can see the energy has started dropping tonight. Reggie Cannon replaced Deandre Yedlin earlier this half too. 64′

  • Tejana

    Tamale, anyone? 🙂
    So …
    Where will Pochettino go next and who’s coming to Spurs?
    Why does Aaron Long have the silliest haircut on the team?
    Will the guys at least get to go scuba diving or have a party on the beach? Judging from Wikipedia, the Cayman Islands look like they have nicer places to visit than this quiet little soccer field.
    • Gomer Pyle

      Ha if you want my take, Poch departure has more to do with another team wanting him than spurs wanting to be rid of him. Levy is a bulldog negotiator and I suspect there is a team (Man U? RM?) who wants him long term and intends to install him over the Christmas period. Spurs can defray their termination payments and everyone mostly avoids ugliness

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Halftime: USMNT 3 – Cuba 0. Jordan Morris with a pair of goals so far, while Josh Sargent started the action. Gregg Berhalter’s side 45 minutes to a first place finish in Group A.

  • Larry Henry Jr

    3-0 to the USMNT as Morris taps home Aaron Long’s deflected shot. His second goal of the night and his easiest finish this year. 40′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    17 goals scored, 14 assists in 2019 for Morris in MLS and USMNT duty. Two more points total than his entire professional career up to this point. Bonkers. 30′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    Morris continues his hot run of form and the USMNT have a much more comfortable lead in the Cayman Islands now. 28′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    A redirection off Sargent’s head goes just wide of Cuba’s goal. The Werder Bremen man knew nothing about that. 21′

  • Larry Henry Jr

    A crazy sequence sees the USMNT ultimately come up short of a second goal. Long’s shot is cleared off the line before Arriola’s curler misses wide of the post. 20′

      • HENRY N SPELTER

        Wouldn’t it have made more sense to play it in Miami where there is a large Cuban ex-pat population?

      • Gomer Pyle

        Not to be a cynical ugly cynic, but I’d think Cuba might simply be trying to control the number of defections at this point. Pretty sure having the game in Miami would cost Cuba another 10+ players

