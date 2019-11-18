USMNT vs. Cuba: The SBI Video Preview

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 4 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
CONCACAF Nations League, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
International duty rolls on this week with several more sides punching their tickets into the 2020 European Tournament. Several teams qualified this weekend such as England, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, and (…)
The U.S. Men’s National Team delivered a big win against Canada on Friday, but that victory will quickly become irrelevant if it isn’t followed up with a win on Tuesday against Cuba. Gregg Berhalter (…)
Real Monarchs SLC overcame an early goal to defeat Louisville City in the USL Championship Final.
The U.S. Under-16 Boys National team earned a win and bragging rights on Saturday night after downing the Under-17 Men’s National Team 2-0 in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Seattle Sounders product Sota Kitahara and (…)
The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team ended its November schedule on a winning note thanks to a four-goal second half on Sunday. A 4-0 win over the Canary Islands saw Sebastian Saucedo, Brooks Lennon, and (…)
Aaron Long is reportedly being scouted by a pair of European sides. According to Sky Sports, English Premier League side Southampton and Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are after the New York Red Bulls and U.S. (…)
ORLANDO —Sergino Dest had every reason to feel nervous heading into Friday’s U.S. Men’s National Team match against Canada. He was set to play in the match that would seal his international soccer fate for (…)
ORLANDO — The absence of Christian Pulisic from the U.S. Men’s National Team left a big void in the USMNT attack, but the team’s most in-form attacking threat stepped up to the challenge, capping a dream (…)
