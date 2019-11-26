Valeri, Wright-Phillips, Ibarra headline pool of MLS Re-Entry Draft players

Diego Valeri, Bradley Wright-Phillips, and Miguel Ibarra headline the list of eligible players for Tuesday’s Stage One of the 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft.
The Seattle Sounders, Real Salt Lake, New York Red Bulls, and Columbus Crew are all tied for the most players in the Re-Entry Draft with five players apiece.
FC Cincinnati will hold the No. 1 pick in the Re-Entry Draft after finishing last in the MLS standings in 2019. Defending MLS Cup Champions Seattle Sounders hold the No. 24th pick, ahead of expansion sides Nashville SC and Inter Miami who are 25th and 26th respectively. Teams can pass on their picks.
Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft will take place on Dec. 3rd.
MLS clubs can select from three types of eligible players:
- Option-declined players who are at least 23 years old with a minimum of three service years
- Out-of-contract players who are at least 25 years old with a minimum of four service years and whose clubs did not wish to re-sign at their previous salary
- Free Agents that chose to participate
Here’s a full list of eligible players for Tuesday’s First Stage of the MLS Re-Entry Draft:
Atlanta United
- Mikey Ambrose
Chicago Fire
- Stefan Cleveland, David Ousted, Richard Sanchez
Colorado Rapids
- Kofi Opare, Dillon Serna
Columbus Crew
- Alex Crognale, David Guzman, Jordan Hamilton, Connor Maloney, Romario Williams
D.C. United
- Earl Edwards Jr., Jalen Robinson
FC Cincinnati
- Corben Bone, Roland Lamah, Jimmy McLaughlin, Blake Smith
FC Dallas
- Cristian Colman, Moises Hernandez
Houston Dynamo
- Eric Bird, Juan David Cabezas, Darwin Ceren
LAFC
- Dejan Jakovic
L.A. Galaxy
- Joao Pedro
Minnesota United
- Miguel Ibarra, Collin Martin, Rasmus Schuller
Montreal Impact
- Anthony Jackson-Hamel
League Pool
- Charlie Lyon, Yura Movsisyan
New England Revolution
- Juan Agudelo, Cody Cropper
New York Red Bulls
- Brian Wright, Vincent Bezecourt, Marcus Epps, Derrick Etienne, Evan Louro, Bradley Wright-Phillips
NYCFC
- Eric Miller
Orlando City
- Cristian Higuita, Shane O’Neill, Dillon Powers, Oriol Rosell
Philadelphia Union
- R.J. Allen, Fabinho
Portland Timbers
- Kendall McIntosh, Diego Valeri
Real Salt Lake
- Jordan Allen, Alex Horwath, Luke Mulholland, Joao Plata, Marcelo Silva
San Jose Earthquakes
- Francois Affolter, Jimmy Ockford
Seattle Sounders
- Saad Abdul-Salaam, Jonathan Campbell, Victor Rodriguez, Luis Silva, Roman Torres
Sporting KC
- Krisztian Nemeth
Toronto FC
- Caleb Patterson-Sewell
Vancouver Whitecaps
- Victor ‘PC’ Giro, Brett Levis, Scott Sutter
