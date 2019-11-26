Valeri, Wright-Phillips, Ibarra headline pool of MLS Re-Entry Draft players

Diego Valeri, Bradley Wright-Phillips, and Miguel Ibarra headline the list of eligible players for Tuesday’s Stage One of the 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

The Seattle Sounders, Real Salt Lake, New York Red Bulls, and Columbus Crew are all tied for the most players in the Re-Entry Draft with five players apiece.

FC Cincinnati will hold the No. 1 pick in the Re-Entry Draft after finishing last in the MLS standings in 2019. Defending MLS Cup Champions Seattle Sounders hold the No. 24th pick, ahead of expansion sides Nashville SC and Inter Miami who are 25th and 26th respectively. Teams can pass on their picks.

Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft will take place on Dec. 3rd.

MLS clubs can select from three types of eligible players:

Option-declined players who are at least 23 years old with a minimum of three service years Out-of-contract players who are at least 25 years old with a minimum of four service years and whose clubs did not wish to re-sign at their previous salary Free Agents that chose to participate

Here’s a full list of eligible players for Tuesday’s First Stage of the MLS Re-Entry Draft:

Atlanta United

Mikey Ambrose

Chicago Fire

Stefan Cleveland, David Ousted, Richard Sanchez

Colorado Rapids

Kofi Opare, Dillon Serna

Columbus Crew

Alex Crognale, David Guzman, Jordan Hamilton, Connor Maloney, Romario Williams

D.C. United

Earl Edwards Jr., Jalen Robinson

FC Cincinnati

Corben Bone, Roland Lamah, Jimmy McLaughlin, Blake Smith

FC Dallas

Cristian Colman, Moises Hernandez

Houston Dynamo

Eric Bird, Juan David Cabezas, Darwin Ceren

LAFC

Dejan Jakovic

L.A. Galaxy

Joao Pedro

Minnesota United

Miguel Ibarra, Collin Martin, Rasmus Schuller

Montreal Impact

Anthony Jackson-Hamel

League Pool

Charlie Lyon, Yura Movsisyan

New England Revolution

Juan Agudelo, Cody Cropper

New York Red Bulls

Brian Wright, Vincent Bezecourt, Marcus Epps, Derrick Etienne, Evan Louro, Bradley Wright-Phillips

NYCFC

Eric Miller

Orlando City

Cristian Higuita, Shane O’Neill, Dillon Powers, Oriol Rosell

Philadelphia Union

R.J. Allen, Fabinho

Portland Timbers

Kendall McIntosh, Diego Valeri

Real Salt Lake

Jordan Allen, Alex Horwath, Luke Mulholland, Joao Plata, Marcelo Silva

San Jose Earthquakes

Francois Affolter, Jimmy Ockford

Seattle Sounders

Saad Abdul-Salaam, Jonathan Campbell, Victor Rodriguez, Luis Silva, Roman Torres

Sporting KC

Krisztian Nemeth

Toronto FC

Caleb Patterson-Sewell

Vancouver Whitecaps