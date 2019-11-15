VIDEO: Previewing the USMNT-Canada Nations League match

17 shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Larry Henry Jr. | 2 hours ago Follow @lhenry019
USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
17 shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
Louisville City aims for their third straight USL Championship title while Real Monarchs SLC stand in their way, looking for their first.
ORLANDO —If the U.S. Men’s National Team is going to exact revenge on Canada and retake control of its Nations League group, it will need to do so without the team’s best player and most dangerous attacking (…)
International action resumes across the globe, providing plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services this weekend. UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers roll on, and England, France, Turkey, and Czech (…)
If the U.S. Men’s National Team is going to exact revenge against Canada and retake control of its Concacaf Nations League group, it will have to do so with a lineup missing several regular starters. (…)
ORLANDO — The U.S. Men’s National Team is facing crisis heading into Friday’s Nations League clash with Canada. Christian Pulisic’s absence from the squad leaves a huge hole in the USMNT attack, and now an (…)
ORLANDO — The U.S. Men’s National Team lacked intensity and aggressiveness in October’s Concacaf Nations League loss to Canada at BMO Field. Luckily for USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, a return for (…)
Landon Donovan is heading into the next stage of this post-playing career. New USL Championship side San Diego Loyal announced Thursday they’ve named Donovan as manager and executive Vice President of (…)
The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team fell by a 1-0 scoreline to Brazil on Thursday in its first of two matches at the 2019 United Invitational Football Festival. Jason Kreis’ side struggled to get (…)
The 2020 UEFA European Qualifying matches resume this week with several teams looking to punch their tickets for next year’s tournament. Several top matches occur on the first slate of matches (…)
Comments