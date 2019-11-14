VIDEO: Sergino Dest opens up about his decision to play for USMNT

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 1 hour ago Follow @soccerbyives
Thierry Henry is returning to Major League Soccer, but for the first time as head coach. The Montreal Impact announced Thursday they’ve appointed Henry as their head coach of the Montreal Impact. Henry (…)
ORLANDO — The Sergino Dest that greeted media at U.S. Men’s National Team camp on Wednesday looked far more relaxed than the Dest who last faced American media back in September, when he was still (…)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be a part of the L.A. Galaxy in 2020. The club announced Wednesday that both parties mutually agreed to part ways. Ibrahimovic was linked with a return to the club, but the (…)
Darlington Nagbe is officially heading to the Columbus Crew. The Crew announced Wednesday they’ve acquired Nagbe in a trade with Atlanta United. In exchange, Atlanta United receives $700,000 in Targeted (…)
Joe Scally is set to join the ever-growing list of young Americans moving to Germany to develop their talents. NYCFC announced Wednesday they have reached an agreement to transfer Scally to Bundesliga side (…)
If the U.S. Men’s National Team is going to exact revenge against Canada and retake control of its Concacaf Nations League group, it will have to do so with a lineup missing several regular starters. (…)
When new owner Joe Mansueto completed the purchase of the Chicago Fire in September, major changes were already in the works regarding everything from the team’s home venue to potentially a new logo. What (…)
ORLANDO — The U.S. Men’s National Team is facing crisis heading into Friday’s Nations League clash with Canada. Christian Pulisic’s absence from the squad leaves a huge hole in the USMNT attack, and now an (…)
ORLANDO — Gregg Berhalter’s tenure as U.S. Men’s National Team coach has had its share of disappointing results, but as far as USMNT general manager Earnie Stewart is concerned, Berhalter is a coach (…)
