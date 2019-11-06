Wednesday UCL Rewind: Juventus book knockout round spot, Man City held by Atalanta, and more

Juventus booked their spot into the UEFA Champions League knockout round after a 2-1 road win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday night.

Both sides found the back of the net in the opening 12 minutes with the hosts hitting back after the Old Lady needed only four minutes to score. Aaron Ramsey finished Cristiano Ronaldo’s free kick to give Juventus an early lead in Moscow, but Lokomotiv would level things up.

Aleksey Miranchuk’s deft header in the 12th minute drew the sides level after the forward beat Wojciech Szczesny.

Both teams fought for a game-winning goal and Juventus would earn it in the final stages of the match. Douglas Costa played a one-two with Gonzalo Higuain and wriggled for enough space to score on a low shot. With the win, Juventus became the first team to book its spot into the Round of 16.

Bayer Leverkusen 2 – Atletico Madrid 1

Bayer Leverkusen picked up its first points of the group stage with a 2-1 home success over Atletico Madrid.

The Bundesliga side needed only 14 minutes to score twice against Atletico’s tough backline and earn three points at home. An own goal from Thomas in the 41st minute put Leverkusen ahead at the BayArena before striker Kevin Volland added an insurance goal five minutes into the second half.

Despite a late red card to Nadiem Amiri, Atletico could not take advantage except for a stoppage time goal from Alvaro Morata. Lukas Hradecky made seven saves in goal for Leverkusen to keep their slim hopes of advance alive.

Atletico Madrid remains second in the group after the road defeat.

Atalanta 1 – Manchester City 1

10-men Manchester City left the San Siro with a point after holding on late against Serie A side Atalanta.

Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock in the seventh minute, after connecting with Gabriel Jesus and scoring his 14th goal of the season in all competitions.

Gabriel Jesus missed a penalty kick in the 43rd minute which could’ve extended the Citizens lead before halftime. The miss from the Brazilian would come back to haunt Pep Guardiola’s side late in Milan.

Alejandro Gomez set up Mario Palisic in the 49th minute to make it 1-1 before the final stages got heated. After starting goalkeeper Ederson had to leave with a minor injury, Claudio Bravo was sent off after fouling Josip Ilicic outside of the box.

With Bravo out, right back Kyle Walker came in and was helped by some great possession for the final 20 minutes. Walker made one save in his short goalkeeping stint and Manchester City remain atop of the group because of it.

Atalanta needs to win its final two matches of the group stage for any chance of advancing to the Round of 16.

Here’s all of Wednesday’s UCL results:

Lokomotiv Moscow 1 – Juventus 2

Bayer Leverkusen 5 – Atletico Madrid 1

Dinamo Zagreb 3 – Shakhtar Donetsk 3

Atalanta 1 – Manchester City 1

Red Star Belgrade 0 – Tottenham 4

Bayern Munich 2 – Olympiakos 0

Real Madrid 6 – Galatasaray 0

PSG 1 – Club Brugge 0