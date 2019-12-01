Yedlin misses Newcastle's draw due to hip injury

DeAndre Yedlin missed Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City due to injury.

The U.S. Men’s National Team wingback suffered a hip injury in training this week, following the Magpies 2-0 loss at Aston Villa on Monday.

Yedlin was replaced in Steve Bruce’s starting lineup by Javier Manquillo, who helped Newcastle pick up a valuable point at St. James Park on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has made only seven league appearances this season for Newcastle, after dealing with early season injury issues. He’s scored one goal this season.

A veteran of the USMNT, Yedlin has earned 62 caps, but only five in 2019 under head coach Gregg Berhalter.

There is no timetable yet for Yedlin’s return to Bruce’s starting XI. Newcastle’s busy period continues this week at Sheffield United on Wednesday.