2020 Copa America draw pits Argentina, Chile in tournament opener

The fireworks near the tail-end of this summer’s Copa America may very well carry over into the next.

The draw for the 2020 Copa America took place in Cartagena, Colombia on Tuesday night, and the tournament opener will see Argentina reacquaint itself with Chile in Buenos Aires on June 12. The two South American nations collided in a heated third-place game in this year’s tournament in Brazil, which controversially saw Lionel Messi get sent off in the first half for an off-the-ball foul.

The groups, which were almost finalized ahead of the draw because of preselected placement for this edition of the tournament, were completed on Tuesday with the positioning of the two guest countries.

Australia landed in Group A alongside Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Paraguay. Meanwhile, Qatar went to Group B with Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Peru.

The Copa America is traditionally held quadrennially, but CONMEBOL is holding one for the second straight year so as to start having the competition played on the same summers as the UEFA Euro Cup. The following Copa America is scheduled for 2024.

Argentina and Colombia are both cohosting this edition, which is being played across two countries for the first time in the tournament’s history. Four teams from each group will advance to the knockout rounds.

Colombia hosts its opener against Ecuador on June 13 in Bogota.

Here are the complete groups and schedule for the opening phase of the 2020 Copa America:

Group A (South Zone)

Argentina

Australia

Bolivia

Uruguay

Chile

Paraguay

GROUP B (NORTH ZONE)

Colombia

Brazil

Qatar

Venezuela

Ecuador

Peru

GROUP STAGE SCHEDULE

June 12 — Argentina vs. Chile (Buenos Aires)

June 13 — Colombia vs. Ecuador (Bogota)

June 13 — Australia vs. Uruguay (Cordoba)

June 13 — Paraguay vs. Bolivia (Mendoza)

June 14 — Brazil vs. Venezuela (Cali)

June 14 — Peru vs. Qatar (Medellin)

June 16 — Argentina vs. Uruguay (Cordoba)

June 16 — Chile vs. Bolivia (Mendoza)

June 17 — Paraguay vs. Australia (La Plata)

June 17 — Colombia vs. Venezuela (Cali)

June 18 — Peru vs. Brazil (Medellin)

June 18 — Ecuador vs. Qatar (Bogota)

June 20 — Argentina vs. Paraguay (Buenos Aires)

June 21 — Uruguay vs. Chile (Mendoza)

June 21 — Colombia vs. Peru (Medellin)

June 22 — Australia vs. Bolivia (La Plata)

June 22 — Venezuela vs. Ecuador (Bogota)

June 23 — Brazil vs. Qatar (Barranquilla)

June 25 — Chile vs. Paraguay (Cordoba)

June 26 — Australia vs. Argentina (Buenos Aires)

June 26 — Bolivia vs. Uruguay (La Plata)

June 27 — Brazil vs. Colombia (Barranquilla)

June 27 — Ecuador vs. Peru (Medellin)

June 28 — Qatar vs. Venezuela (Cali)

June 30 — Bolivia vs. Argentina (La Plata)

June 30 — Chile vs. Australia (Cordoba)

June 30 — Uruguay vs. Paraguay (Santiago del Estero)

July 1 — Qatar vs. Colombia (Barranquilla)

July 1 — Ecuador vs. Brazil (Bogota)

July 1 — Venezuela vs. Peru (Cali)