Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Holmes, Pulisic, and more

Derby County have struggled to replicate last season’s form under new manager Philip Cocu, but Duane Holmes has continued to thrive in the EFL Championship.

The 25-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Rams this season. registering one assist. His numbers may have dropped off from last season, but Holmes’ all-around game has improved in his second year with the club. With the calendar flipping to 2020, Holmes will aim to carry his good campaign over into the new year both for club and country. A showdown with fellow international teammate Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic could be a lively affair with both players full of speed and quickness.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Southampton while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. Geoff Cameron and QPR travel to Reading in EFL Championship play, Eric Lichaj and Hull City host Nottingham Forest, and Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden travel to Waasland-Beveren.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Boxing Day schedule:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Southampton on Thursday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Manchester United on Thursday.

Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic on Thursday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Luton Town on Thursday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Matt Miazga and Reading on Thursday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Sheffield Wednesday on Thursday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Bolton Wanderers on Thursday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Shrewsbury Town on Thursday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face MK Dons on Thursday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Portsmouth on Thursday.

Scotland

Championship

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Matt Polster and Rangers on Thursday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Hibernian on Thursday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Waasland-Beveren on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Zulte Waregem on Thursday,

Brenden Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Circle Brugge on Thursday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Crotone on Thursday.