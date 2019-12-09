Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic, Dest, and more

Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us and Group H remains wide open for the top two spots. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea are on the outside looking in right now, needing a win for a shot of advancing into the knockout stage.

Pulisic is coming off a 90-minute performance at Everton on Saturday, in which he failed to create much offensively in a 3-1 loss. Chelsea take on Lille this week in London, needing a win for a good shot of advancing. Frank Lampard’s side have drawn their last two UCL matches, but will be favorites to get the job done against their Ligue 1 opponents. The 21-year-old Pulisic will hope to keep his spot in Lampard’s starting lineup and earn his first trip to the Round of 16 with his new club.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest and Ajax take on Valencia in Amsterdam, while Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg host Liverpool. Tyler Boyd and John Brooks headline numerous American players taking part in Europa League action this week. The EFL Championship also rolls on with Eric Lichaj and Hull City facing in-form Leeds United, while Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic take on leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Konrad de la Fuente, Giovanni Reyna, and Taylor Booth will all fight for minutes in the UEFA Youth League.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Valencia on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Lille on Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Liverpool on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Lyon on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Timothy Weah remains OUT for Lille.

UEFA Europa League

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Saint-Etienne on Thursday.

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

Romain Gall and Malmo face Kobenhaven on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Lazio on Thursday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Vitoria Guimaraes on Thursday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Young Boys on Thursday.

UEFA Youth League

Konrad de la Fuente and Barcelona face Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Slavia Praha on Tuesday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Tottenham on Wednesday.

England

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Leeds United on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Barnsley on Wednesday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Preston North End on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Birmingham City on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Luton Town on Tuesday.

Scotland

Championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Greenock Morton on Tuesday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Ayr United on Tuesday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Colon on Thursday.