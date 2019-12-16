Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Steffen, Dest, and more

Zack Steffen and Fortuna Dusseldorf have struggled for most of the Bundesliga season, but will look to turn the side beginning Tuesday.

Dusseldorf travels to Augsburg this week, continuing a busy holiday schedule of matches in league play. The team is currently 16th in the German top flight, earning 12 points from 15 matches. Steffen has started every league match for the club after arriving on-loan from Manchester City this summer, keeping two clean sheets. The 24-year-old may need to put in a Man of the Match performance on the road if Dusseldorf want to get anything from their trip.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest will look to play a part in Ajax’s Dutch Cup trip to Telstar. Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt hope to bounce back against Koln in Bundesliga play, while John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Schalke at home. Tyler Boyd and Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu will try to help their teams advance in respective cup competitions.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Germany

Bundesliga

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Augsburg on Tuesday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Schalke on Wednesday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Koln on Wednesday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Paderborn on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie is OUT for Schalke.

Josh Sargent is OUT for Werder Bremen.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Telstar on Wednesday.

France

Coupe De La Ligue

Timothy Weah and Lille face Monaco on Tuesday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Amiens on Wednesday.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Mensajero on Tuesday.

Belgium

Cup

Brenden Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Union St. Gilloise on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Kenny Saief and Anderlecht on Thursday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Xanthi on Wednesday.

Turkey

Cup

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face 24 Erzincanspor on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Celtic on Wednesday.