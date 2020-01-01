Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Yedlin, Pulisic, and more

DeAndre Yedlin earned his first start in over a month this past weekend despite Newcastle United’s home loss to Everton.

The veteran right back will look to kick off 2020 on a positive note as Newcastle United welcomes Leicester City to St. James Park. Yedlin played the full 90 minutes over the weekend, being used in am advanced role once again under Steve Bruce. The 26-year-old has made 10 league appearances this Premier League season and will try to help the Magpies snap a two-match losing streak on Wednesday. Newcastle was thumped 5-0 by Leicester back in September at the King Power Stadium, a match which saw Yedlin only play 16 minutes as a substitute.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take on Brighton & Hove Albion away from home, while Matt Miazga and Reading visit Tim Ream and Fulham. Lynden Gooch and Sunderland will look to make it two wins in four days as they take on Fleetwood Town. Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United host Blackpool also in League One play.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad schedule:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Leicester City on Wednesday.

Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Barnsley on Thursday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Birmingham City on Wednesday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Matt Miazga and Reading on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Blackpool on Wednesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Fleetwood Town on Wednesday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Ipswich Town on Wednesday.