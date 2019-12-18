Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Brooks, Moore, and more

John Brooks continued to rack up first team minutes for Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

The U.S. Men’s National Team center back started and played 90 minutes as Wolfsburg tied Schalke 1-1 at home in Bundesliga action. Brooks won five duels on the evening, while winning three aerial battles and making 12 recoveries. Despite a second-half opening goal from Schalke, Wolfsburg would hit back late to earn a point sat Volkswagen Arena, moving them to eighth place in the standings. Brooks has made 10 league appearances this season and will aim for No. 11 this weekend at Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest scored his first two senior goals for Ajax in a Dutch Cup win over Telstar. Shaq Moore played the full 90 minutes as Tenerife advanced in the Spanish Copa Del Rey. Tyler Boyd also got the nod for Besiktas as the Turkish side held off an upset in cup play. Alfredo Morales, Zack Steffen, and Timmy Chandler all went the distance in Bundesliga action midweek. Gboly Ariyibi also played 90 minutes for Panetolikos as the Greek side earned a point on the road in league play.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Germany

Bundesliga

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-0 loss to Augsburg on Tuesday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Schalke on Wednesday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 4-2 loss to Koln on Wednesday.

Fabian Johnson came off the bench and played two minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-0 win over Paderborn on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie is OUT for Schalke.

Josh Sargent is OUT for Werder Bremen.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Sergino Dest started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 4-3 win over Telstar on Wednesday.

France

Coupe De La Ligue

Timothy Weah did not dress in Lille’s 3-0 win over Monaco on Tuesday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes’ 3-2 loss to Amiens on Wednesday.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 3-0 win over Mensajero on Tuesday.

Belgium

Cup

Brenden Hines-Ike came off the bench and played one minute in Kortrijk’s 1-0 win over Union St. Gilloise on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Kenny Saief and Anderlecht on Thursday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 90 minutes in Panetolikos’ 0-0 draw with Xanthi on Wednesday.

Turkey

Cup

Tyler Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Besiktas’ 2-0 loss to 24 Erzincanspor on Wednesday. Besiktas advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

Scotland

Premiership

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 2-0 loss to Celtic on Wednesday.