Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Holmes, Robinson, and more

Duane Holmes kept his place in Philip Cocu’s starting lineup as Derby County continued a busy schedule this month.

The midfielder started and played 90 minutes in the Rams’ 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park on Wednesday. Holmes recorded one shot on goal for the Rams, while winning seven of his 12 duels. He successfully completed three dribbles, three tackles, and made nine recoveries in the heart of Derby’s midfield. The 25-year-old Holmes now has 16 appearances under his belt this season as the Rams sit 16th in the EFL Championship table.

Up next is a home date with Millwall on Dec. 14th before three additional league matches this month.

Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic took a point from EFL Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea advanced in the UEFA Champions League after a win over Lille. Tyler Boyd played the full 90 minutes in Besiktas’ lopsided loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ian Harkes continued to rack up minutes for Dundee United, and Matt Miazga and Reading tied Barnsley.

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic started and played 62 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Lille on Wednesday.

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Ajax’s 1-0 loss to Valencia on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg lost 2-0 to Liverpool on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 2-2 draw with Lyon on Tuesday.

Timothy Weah remains OUT for Lille.

UEFA Europa League

Tyler Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Besiktas’ 4-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started and played 70 minutes in Rennes’ 2-0 win over Lazio on Thursday.

Owen Otasowie came off the bench and played 17 minutes for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

John Brooks dressed but did not play in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne on Thursday.

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 1-0 win over Kobenhaven on Thursday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-2 loss to Vitoria Guimaraes on Thursday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Young Boys on Thursday.

UEFA Youth League

Konrad de la Fuente started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 2-0 loss to Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Giovanni Reyna started, scored TWO goals, registered TWO assists, and played 89 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 5-1 win over Slavia Praha on Tuesday.

Taylor Booth started, registered TWO assists, and played 67 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

England

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-0 loss to Leeds United on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-1 draw with Barnsley on Wednesday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Preston North End on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-0 win over Birmingham City on Wednesday.

Luca De La Torre came off the bench and played one minute for Fulham.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress (Illness) in Stoke City’s 3-0 win over Luton Town on Tuesday.

Scotland

Championship

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Greenock Morton on Tuesday.

James Murphy came off the bench and played six minutes in Arbroath’s 1-1 draw with Ayr United on Tuesday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Colon on Thursday.