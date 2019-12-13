Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Dest, Yedlin, and more

After being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, Sergino Dest and Ajax turn their attentions back towards Eredivisie action this weekend.

The 19-year-old defender will aim to make his 14th league appearance of the season as Ajax take on second place AZ Alkmaar on Sunday. Dest is coming off a 45-minute performance midweek in a 1-0 home loss to Valencia, a defeat which dropped Ajax into the Europa League Round of 32.

Dest has recorded four assists in league play this campaign, while continuing to develop as a first-team player. After a 2-0 loss to Willem II last weekend, Ajax will begin to feel pressure if they suffer a third straight defeat in a week span.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin aims to earn his starting spot back for Newcastle United against Burnley on Saturday. Weston McKennie and Schalke welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to town in Bundesliga play, while John Brooks and Wolfsburg take on Borussia Monchengladbach. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea look to keep pace in the Premier League as they host Bournemouth in London. Chris Durkin will aim for his second-consecutive league start on loan at Sint-Truiden.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Bournemouth on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Burnley on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Charlton Athletic on Friday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Brentford on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Barnsley on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Millwall on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Southend United on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Burton Albion on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman is OUT (Injury) for Southend United.

Lynden Gooch is OUT (Injury) for Sunderland.

premier league cup u-23

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Swansea City on Monday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face West Ham United on Monday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Josh Sargent is OUT (Injury) for Werder Bremen.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Sandhausen on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Bochum on Friday.

Julian Green is OUT for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Carl Zeiss Jena on Sunday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Bergisch Gladbach on Saturday.

u-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Alemannia Aachen on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face PEC Zwolle on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face FC Dordrecht on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Cambuur on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Mechelen on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Royal Excel Mouscron on Friday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Yeni Malatyaspor on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Brondby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Aalborg on Friday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Alcorcon on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Lyon on Sunday.

Timothy Weah and Lille face Montpellier on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face Hartberg on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face PAOK Thessaloniki on Sunday.

Sweden

The Allsvenskan and Superettan seasons are on break.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Ross County on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Motherwell on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face James Murphy and Arbroath on Saturday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face AEK Larnaca on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pescara on Saturday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face FC Zurich on Saturday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Newell’s Old Boys on Friday.