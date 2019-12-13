Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Dest, Yedlin, and more

After being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, Sergino Dest and Ajax turn their attentions back towards Eredivisie action this weekend.
The 19-year-old defender will aim to make his 14th league appearance of the season as Ajax take on second place AZ Alkmaar on Sunday. Dest is coming off a 45-minute performance midweek in a 1-0 home loss to Valencia, a defeat which dropped Ajax into the Europa League Round of 32.
Dest has recorded four assists in league play this campaign, while continuing to develop as a first-team player. After a 2-0 loss to Willem II last weekend, Ajax will begin to feel pressure if they suffer a third straight defeat in a week span.
Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin aims to earn his starting spot back for Newcastle United against Burnley on Saturday. Weston McKennie and Schalke welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to town in Bundesliga play, while John Brooks and Wolfsburg take on Borussia Monchengladbach. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea look to keep pace in the Premier League as they host Bournemouth in London. Chris Durkin will aim for his second-consecutive league start on loan at Sint-Truiden.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:
England
PREMIER LEAGUE
Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Bournemouth on Saturday.
DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Burnley on Saturday.
EFL Championship
Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Charlton Athletic on Friday.
Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Brentford on Saturday.
Geoff Cameron and QPR face Barnsley on Saturday.
Duane Holmes and Derby County face Millwall on Saturday.
Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
Matt Miazga and Reading face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City on Saturday.
League One
Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Southend United on Saturday.
Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Burton Albion on Saturday.
Charlie Kelman is OUT (Injury) for Southend United.
Lynden Gooch is OUT (Injury) for Sunderland.
premier league cup u-23
Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Swansea City on Monday.
Luca De La Torre and Fulham face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.
Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face West Ham United on Monday.
Germany
Bundesliga
Weston McKennie and Schalke face Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.
John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.
Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Saturday.
Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Union Berlin on Saturday.
Josh Sargent is OUT (Injury) for Werder Bremen.
2. Bundesliga
Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Sandhausen on Sunday.
Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Bochum on Friday.
Julian Green is OUT for Greuther Furth.
3. Liga
Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.
Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.
McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Carl Zeiss Jena on Sunday.
Regionalliga
Brady Scott and Koln II face Bergisch Gladbach on Saturday.
u-19 Bundesliga
Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Alemannia Aachen on Sunday.
Netherlands
Eredivisie
Sergino Dest and Ajax face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.
Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face PEC Zwolle on Saturday.
Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.
Eerste Divisie
Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face FC Dordrecht on Friday.
Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Cambuur on Friday.
Belgium
Pro League
Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Mechelen on Sunday.
Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Zulte Waregem on Saturday.
Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Royal Excel Mouscron on Friday.
Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Standard Liege on Sunday.
Turkey
Super Lig
Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Yeni Malatyaspor on Sunday.
Denmark
Superliagen
Michael Lansing and Horsens face Sonderjyske on Sunday.
Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Brondby on Sunday.
Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Aalborg on Friday.
Spain
Segunda Division
Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Alcorcon on Saturday.
France
Ligue 1
Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Lyon on Sunday.
Timothy Weah and Lille face Montpellier on Friday.
Austria
Bundesliga
Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Wolfsberger on Sunday.
Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face Hartberg on Saturday.
Greece
Super League
Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face PAOK Thessaloniki on Sunday.
Sweden
The Allsvenskan and Superettan seasons are on break.
Scotland
premier league
Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Ross County on Saturday.
Kevin Silva and Hearts face St. Johnstone on Saturday.
Matt Polster and Rangers face Motherwell on Sunday.
championship
Ian Harkes and Dundee United face James Murphy and Arbroath on Saturday.
Cyprus
First DivisioN
Danny Williams and Pafos FC face AEK Larnaca on Saturday.
Italy
Serie B
Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pescara on Saturday.
Switzerland
pro league
Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face FC Zurich on Saturday.
Argentina
superLIGA
Alan Sonora and Independiente face Newell’s Old Boys on Friday.
