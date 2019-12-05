Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Morales, Alvarado, and more

Fortuna Dusseldorf face a tough test this weekend against Borussia Dortmund and Alfredo Morales will need to be influential if the hosts want to pull the shock.

Morales has been important this season for Dusseldorf who will try to limit one of the Bundesliga’s top attacks. The 29-year-old has scored one goal and registered three assists in nine league appearances this season, while also featuring twice in the German Cup.

A defensive midfielder who can roam up in attack, Morales will try to shutdown playmakers Marco Reus, Mario Gotze, and others as Dusseldorf try to inch up the league table.

Elsewhere, Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa seek a place in the Liga MX Apertura Final with a win over Monterrey this weekend. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take on a struggling Everton on Merseyside, while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Southampton. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City take on Eric Lichaj and Hull City, Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bayer Leverkusen, and Ian Harkes and Dundee United take on Alloa Athletic in league play.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Everton on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Southampton on Sunday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Bristol City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Preston North End on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Luton Town on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Birmingham City on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Rochdale on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman is OUT (Injury) for Southend United.

Lynden Gooch is OUT (Injury) for Sunderland.

premier league cup u-23

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Middlesbrough on Monday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face West Ham United on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Reading on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Khiry Shelton and Paderborn on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Freiburg on Saturday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hertha Berlin on Friday.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Heidenheim on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Julian Green is OUT for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Duisburg on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face 1860 Munich on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Brady Scott and Koln II face Fortuna Koln on Friday.

u-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Wuppertaler on Saturday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Augsburg on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face St. Pauli on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Willem II on Friday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Desevio Payne and FC Emmen on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Roda JC on Monday.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Mechelen on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Charleroi on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Kasimpasa on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro on Friday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Malaga on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Angers on Saturday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Rapid Wien on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face WSG Wattens on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Olympiakos on Saturday.

Sweden

The Allsvenskan and Superettan seasons are on break.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Livingston on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Motherwell on Saturday.

Scottish Cup

Matt Polster and Rangers face Celtic on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Dundee on Saturday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face New Salamis on Friday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Juve Stabia on Sunday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face FC Thun on Sunday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal Sarandi face Huracan on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Banfield on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Monterrey on Saturday.

ascenso MX playoffs

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Zacatepec XXI on Friday.