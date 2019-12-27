SBISoccer.com

Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Cameron, and more

Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Cameron, and more

Americans Abroad

Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Cameron, and more

By 6 hours ago

By: |

Christian Pulisic earned some minutes on Boxing Day in a 2-0 home loss to Southampton, but now aims for a starting spot for Sunday’s London Derby at Arsenal.

The 21-year-old playmaker played 23 minutes at Stamford Bridge, however did not make much of an impact for Frank Lampard’s side. With the Blues sitting eight points clear of the Gunners in the standings, Chelsea will be favored to pick up a win at the Emirates this weekend. Pulisic has failed to score in six-consecutive matches in all competitions, but a date with struggling Gunners could be the match that sparks him forward into 2020.

Elsewhere, a pair of U.S. Men’s National Team veterans go head-to-head on Sunday as Geoff Cameron and Eric Lichaj square off. Tim Ream and Fulham aim for three points against Stoke City, while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United try to bounce back after a midweek loss. Ian Harkes and Dundee United host Dundee FC in a local derby.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Arsenal on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Everton on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City on Sunday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Charlton Athletic on Monday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Eric Lichaj and Hull City on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Preston North End on Sunday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Doncaster Rovers on Sunday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Peterborough on Sunday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Coventry City on Sunday.

Scotland

Premier League

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face St. Mirren on Sunday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Celtic on Sunday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Aberdeen on Sunday.

Championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Dundee FC on Friday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Inverness CT on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Genclerbirligi on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Royal Antwerp on Friday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pisa on Sunday.

 

, Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

reply
2d

It wasn’t the most memorable year for the U.S. Men’s National Team, but even the roller coaster of 2019 was able to yield some gems in the goal department. We didn’t see any free kick beauties, or any true (…)

More SBI
Home