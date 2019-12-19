Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Morales, and more

Christian Pulisic will try to snap a five-match pointless drought this weekend for Chelsea in a highly-anticipated London Derby against Tottenham.

Pulisic, who has five goals and two assists in the Premier League this season, has continued to earn minutes for Frank Lampard’s side. The 21-year-old’s last goal for the Blues came on Nov. 27th in the UEFA Champions League, as Chelsea advanced in the competition. A test against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs will be tough for the Blues who lost 1-0 last weekend against Bournemouth. With the matches coming thick and fast for every Premier League side, Pulisic will have to make the most of every appearance in order to remain in the starting lineup.

Elsewhere, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf try to rebound from a shutout league loss in midweek. John Brooks and Wolfsburg travel to Bayern Munich, while Tyler Adams could return for RB Leipzig this weekend. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Crystal Palace in Premier League play, Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic take on Blackburn Rovers, and Sergino Dest and Ajax face ADO Den Haag.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Tottenham on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Leeds United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Matt Miazga and Reading on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Blackburn Rovers on Monday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Middlesbrough on Friday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Oxford United on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland’s scheduled match with Bury is postponed.

Germany

Bundesliga

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Union Berlin on Sunday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Paderborn on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Augsburg on Saturday.

Weston McKennie is OUT (Injury) for Schalke.

Josh Sargent is OUT (Injury) for Werder Bremen.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Darmstadt on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Julian Green is OUT for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Wurzburger Kickers on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face KFC Uerdingen on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Duisburg on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Groningen on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face FC Den Bosch on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Top Oss on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Gent on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Eupen on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Genk on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland fon Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Deportivo La Coruna on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Bordeaux on Saturday.

Timothy Weah and Lille face Monaco on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face OFI Crete on Sunday.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Motherwell on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Hibernian on Friday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Ayr United on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Queen of the South on Saturday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Apollon Limassol on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Benevento on Saturday.