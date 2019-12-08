Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Cameron, Durkin, and more

Geoff Cameron was one of two American players to pick up a win in EFL Championship play this weekend, helping QPR to a 2-0 victory over Preston North End in London.

The veteran midfielder started and played 90 minutes at Loftus Road Stadium, while continuing to provide experience on the pitch. Cameron won four of seven duels, while making eight recoveries, winning two aerial battles, and making one clearance. Cameron, 34, has made 14 appearances in league play this season, with Saturday’s win bumping QPR to 14th in the second division standings. Up next for Cameron and QPR is a trip to Birmingham City on Wednesday as the busy schedule continues.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie played the full 90 minutes for Schalke but was unable to help his side to a win. Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales played 90 minutes in a lopsided loss to Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic was ineffective in a road loss to Everton, Tim Ream and Fulham lost to Bristol City at home, and Eric Lichaj and Hull City defeated Stoke City at home.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien earned a 2-2 draw against rivals Rapid Wien. Chris Durkin earned his first start for Sint-Truiden, but could not help his team avoid a loss to Club Brugge. Niko Hamalainen continued to rack up first team minutes for Scottish side Kilmarnock.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 3-1 loss to Everton on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Southampton on Sunday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-1 loss to Luton Town on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 45 minutes in Reading’s 3-2 loss to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress for Stoke City.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started and played 73 minutes in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Rochdale on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman is OUT (Injury) for Southend United.

Lynden Gooch is OUT (Injury) for Sunderland.

premier league cup u-23

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Middlesbrough on Monday.

Kyle Scott did not dress in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss to Reading on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 5-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 3-1 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton did not dress in Paderborn’s 1-0 win over Sunday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Giovanni Reyna dressed but did not play for Borussia Dortmund.

Timothy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Josh Sargent is OUT for Werder Bremen. (Injury)

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 1-0 loss to Heidenheim on Friday.

Sebastian Soto dressed but did not play in Hannover’s 3-2 win over Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday.

Julian Green is OUT for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 3-2 loss to Duisburg on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 1-0 loss to Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 1-1 draw with 1860 Munich on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Michael Edwards came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Wolfsburg II’s 5-0 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Brady Scott dressed but did not play in Koln II’s 1-0 loss to Fortuna Koln on Friday.

u-19 Bundesliga

Ulysses Llanez started and played 88 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-2 win over St. Pauli on Saturday.

Taylor Booth started and played 83 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 76 minutes in Schalke’s 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson dressed but did not play in FC Energie Cottbus’ 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 2-0 win over Willem II on Friday.

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 2-0 win over FC Emmen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for FC Emmen.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma started and played 80 minutes in Jong PSV’s 1-1 draw with Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Roda JC on Monday.

Chris Gloster did not dress for Jong PSV.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin started and played 89 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 loss to Club Brugge on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Club Brugge.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 1-1 draw with Mechelen on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 0-0 draw with Charleroi on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd dressed but did not play in Besiktas’ 3-2 win over Kasimpasa on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 0-0 draw with Horsens on Friday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Yosef Samuel dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Louicius Don Deedson came off the bench and played one minute for Hobro.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play for Horsens.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 loss to Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Tenerife’s 2-0 loss to Malaga on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes’ 2-1 win over Angers on Saturday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-2 draw with Rapid Wien on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg defeated WSG Wattens 5-1 on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 90 minutes in Panetolikos’ 3-0 loss to Olympiakos on Saturday.

Sweden

The Allsvenskan and Superettan seasons are on break.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 3-0 loss to Livingston on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 1-0 loss to Motherwell on Saturday.

Scottish Cup

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 1-0 loss to Celtic on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

James Murphy came off the bench and played one minute in Arbroath’s 1-1 draw with Dundee on Saturday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams came off the bench and played three minutes in Pafos FC’s 1-0 win over New Salamis on Friday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-0 win over Juve Stabia on Sunday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in St. Gallen’s 4-1 win over FC Thun on Sunday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Arsenal Sarandi’s 2-0 win over Huracan on Saturday.

Alan Sonora did not dress in Independiente’s 1-0 loss to Banfield on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Necaxa’s 1-0 second leg loss to Monterrey on Saturday. Monterrey won 3-1 on aggregate.

ascenso MX playoffs

Tony Alfaro dressed but did not play in Zacatepec’s 2-2 second leg draw with Zacatepec XXI on Friday. Zacatepec lost 5-3 on aggregate.