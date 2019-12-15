Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Chandler, Robinson, and more

For the first time since September 14th, Timothy Chandler earned a Bundesliga start for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran started, captained the side, and played the full 90 minutes on Sunday, but was unable to help his team avoid defeat at Schalke. Playing at the right wing back position, the 29-year-old finished the match with an 84% passing completion rate, while winning 12 of his 16 duels. He completed three tackles, won five of eight aerial battles, and made four clearances in defense. Chandler proved he can still contribute for Frankfurt, who remain in both the German Cup and Europa League as well. Up next is a home date with Cologne on Dec. 18th in midweek Bundesliga action.

Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson played well in Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town. Christian Pulisic started in Chelsea’s loss to Bournemouth, while Weston McKennie left Schalke’s win with a shoulder injury. Zack Steffen could not avoid an onslaught in a Bundesliga loss to RB Leipzig. Ian Harkes continued to start for Dundee United, Erik Palmer-Brown helped Austria Wien earn a tie in league play, and Lynden Gooch returned to play with Sunderland.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started and played 65 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss to Burnley on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic on Friday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 88 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 loss to Millwall on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 67 minutes in QPR’s 5-3 loss to Barnsley on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre dressed but did not pay for Fulham.

Matt Miazga did not dress in Reading’s 0-0 draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress for Stoke City.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United face Southend United on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-0 win over Burton Albion on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman is OUT (Injury) for Southend United.

premier league cup u-23

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Swansea City on Monday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face West Ham United on Monday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Timothy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 loss to Schalke on Sunday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Zack Steffen started, made four saves, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 13 minutes for Schalke. McKennie left the match with a shoulder injury.

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Alfredo Morales did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Tyler Adams did not dress for RB Leipzig.

Josh Sargent is OUT (Injury) for Werder Bremen.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 1-1 draw with Sandhausen on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto dressed but did not play in Hannover’s 2-1 loss to Bochum on Friday.

Julian Green is OUT for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 3-1 loss to Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 5-2 loss to Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 2-1 loss to Carl Zeiss Jena on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott did not dress in Koln II’s 1-1 draw with Bergisch Gladbach on Saturday.

u-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna scored ONE goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 6-1 win over Alemannia Aachen on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Haji Wright started and played 45 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 2-1 loss to PEC Zwolle on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 2-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Sergino Dest did not dress in Ajax’s 1-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma started and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 1-0 loss to FC Dordrecht on Friday.

Alex Mendez dressed but did not play in Jong Ajax’s 2-0 win over Cambuur on Friday.

Chris Gloster is OUT for Jong PSV.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 5-1 loss to Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 3-0 win over Mechelen on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 2-1 loss to Royal Excel Mouscron on Friday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 1-1 draw with Standard Liege on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd dressed but did not play in Besiktas’ 2-0 loss to Yeni Malatyaspor on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Brondby on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi came off the bench and played 33 minutes for Hobro.

Michael Lansing did not dress in Horsens’ 2-1 win over Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 win over Aalborg on Friday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Tenerife’s 0-0 draw with Alcorcon on Saturday.

Segunda B

Konrad de la Fuente started and played 69 minutes in Barcelona B’s 3-1 win over La Nucia on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes’ 1-0 win over Lyon on Sunday.

Timothy Weah did not dress in Lille’s 2-1 win over Montpellier on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 1-1 draw with Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg tied Hartberg 2-2 on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 90 minutes in Panetolikos’ 3-0 loss to PAOK Thessaloniki on Sunday.

Sweden

The Allsvenskan and Superettan seasons are on break.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 1-0 loss to Ross County on Saturday.

Matt Polster came off the bench and played six minutes in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 1-0 loss to St. Johnstone on Saturday.

championship

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 win over Arbroath on Saturday.

James Murphy came off the bench and played eight minutes for Arbroath.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams did not dress in Pafos FC’s 1-0 loss to AEK Larnaca on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 56 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-0 win over Pescara on Saturday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in St. Gallen’s 3-1 loss to FC Zurich on Saturday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Alan Sonora dressed but did not play in Independiente’s 3-2 loss to Newell’s Old Boys on Friday.