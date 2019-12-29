Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Gooch, Yedlin, and more

Lynden Gooch ended a two-month goalscoring drought on Sunday, bagging his fifth goal of the season for Sunderland.

The American winger started and played 80 minutes, while scoring off a superb strike in the Black Cats’ 2-1 road win over Doncaster Rovers. It was Gooch’s first goal since Oct. 22nd, after dealing with injury through the month of November. Not only did Gooch end a lengthy scoring drought, Sunderland ended a nine-match winless streak with the victory. Sunderland are 13th in the EFL League One table with 31 points through 21 matches. Up next for Gooch and Sunderland is a trip to Fleetwood Town on New Years Day.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s home loss, Christian Pulisic missed Chelsea’s road win due to a groin injury, and Eric Lichaj and Hull City picked up three points. Tim Ream continued to start for Fulham, Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock’s struggles continued, and Andrija Novakovich earned minutes off the bench.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss to Everton on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic did not dress (Injury) in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

EFL Championship

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Stoke City on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-1 win over QPR on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Charlton Athletic on Monday.

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play in Reading’s 2-0 win over Preston North End on Sunday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress for Stoke City.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Geoff Cameron did not dress for QPR.

League One

Lynden Gooch started, scored ONE goal, and played 80 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers on Sunday.

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 4-0 win over Peterborough on Sunday.

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes in Wycombe Wanderers’ 4-1 loss to Coventry City on Sunday.

Scotland

Premier League

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 1-0 loss to St. Mirren on Sunday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 2-1 loss to Celtic on Sunday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 1-1 draw with Aberdeen on Sunday.

Championship

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-1 draw with Dundee FC on Friday.

James Murphy came off the bench and played seven minutes in Arbroath’s 1-0 win over Inverness CT on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played seven minutes in Besiktas’ 4-1 win over Genclerbirligi on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 0-0 draw with Royal Antwerp on Friday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Frosinone’s 0-0 draw with Pisa on Sunday.