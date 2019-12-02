Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: McKennie, Steffen, and more

Schalke made it back-to-back league wins since the return of league play and Weston McKennie was a big part of Friday’s recent victory.

McKennie started and played the full 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-1 home win over Union Berlin. Playing in his midfield role, McKennie won 14 of 23 duels for Schalke, while helping limit a Union Berlin side who has done well in its return to the Bundesliga. McKennie made nine recoveries, won one tackle, made two clearances, and was a physical presence defensively. The win for Schalke moved them to third in the league stands, three points behind leaders RB Leipzig.

Up next is a trip to Bayer Leverkusen for McKennie and the rest of the Schalke team.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic was lively but was unable to help Chelsea avoid a London Derby defeat to West Ham United. Every American player in the EFL Championship went the distance this weekend with Tim Ream, Matt Miazga, and Geoff Cameron the headlining performers. Weston McKennie and Zack Steffen starred in Bundesliga play, Erik Palmer-Brown continued to earn starts for Austria Wien, and Terrence Boyd scored a magnificent game-winning goal for FC Hallescher.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress (Injury) in Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 3-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 3-1 loss to Barnsley on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Swansea City on Friday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-1 draw with Derby County on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes for Derby County.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes for Wigan Athletic.

fa cup

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Solihull Moors on Monday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith did not dress in Boston United’s 0-0 draw with Rochdale on Sunday.

premier league cup u-23

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Aston Villa’s 6-0 win over Portsmouth on Friday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Friday.

Kyle Scott did not dress in Newcastle United’s 3-3 draw with Scunthorpe United on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-1 win over Union Berlin on Friday.

Zack Steffen started, made five saves, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

John Brooks started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-2 loss to Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played 14 minutes for Werder Bremen.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Mainz on Monday.

Khiry Shelton did not dress in Paderborn’s 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Tyler Adams did not dress for RB Leipzig.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 4-2 win over Freiburg on Sunday.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood started and played 45 minutes in Hamburg’s 2-1 loss to Osnabruck on Friday.

Sebastian Soto dressed but did not play in Hannover’s 1-0 win over St. Pauli on Saturday.

Julian Green is OUT for Greuther Furth. (Furth lost 1-0 on Sunday)

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 3-2 loss to Carl Zeiss Jena on Friday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 29 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 1-0 win over Duisburg on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 2-1 loss to Magdeburg on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Blaine Ferri, Malik McLemore did not dress in Greuther Furth II’s 1-1 draw with Aschaffenburg on Saturday.

Michael Edwards dressed but did not play in Wolfsburg II’s 4-2 win over Hamburg on Saturday.

Brady Scott and Koln II face Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

u-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 win over Bochum on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-1 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Taylor Booth started and played 64 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 4-1 win over Karlsruher on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Schalke’s 2-0 loss to Koln on Sunday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson came off the bench and played 23 minutes in FC Energie Cottbus’ 2-1 loss to Union Berlin on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Ajax’s 5-2 win over Twente on Sunday.

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 1-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 1-1 draw with PSV on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma started and played 83 minutes in Jong PSV’s 3-2 win over Helmond Sport on Friday.

Alex Mendez started and played 45 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 3-2 win over Telstar on Friday.

Chris Gloster did not dress for Jong PSV.

Josh Pynadeth dressed but did not play for Jong Ajax.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin came off the bench and played three minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 win over Genk on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-0 win over Royal Excel Mouscron on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike did not dress in Kortrijk’s 2-0 loss to Gent on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 3-2 loss to Oostende on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Kayserispor on Monday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 60 minutes in Hobro’s 101 draw with Aalborg on Sunday.

Christian Cappis started and played 45 minutes for Hobro.

Louicius Don Deedson, Yosef Samuel did not dress for Hobro.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 2-1 win over OB on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Lyngby on Friday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 3-1 loss to Almeria on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Rennes’ 2-1 win over St. Etienne on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 2-0 win over Chambly on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 5-0 win over Hartberg on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg drew Flyeralarm Admira 1-1 on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 90 minutes in Panetolikos’ 3-0 loss to Panionios on Saturday.

Sweden

The Allsvenskan and Superettan seasons are on break.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 2-2 draw with Hibernian on Saturday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 5-0 loss to Rangers on Sunday.

Matt Polster did not dress for Rangers.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United’s scheduled match with Greenock Morton on Saturday was postponed.

James Murphy and Arbroath’s scheduled match with Ayr United on Saturday was postponed.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Pafos FC’s 1-0 loss to Doxa on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE goal, registered TWO assists, and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 4-0 win over Empoli on Saturday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 4-1 win over Luzern on Sunday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal Sarandi face Lanus on Monday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Aldosivi on Sunday.

South Korea

Mix Diskerud did not dress in Ulsan Hyundai’s 4-1 loss to Pohang Steelers on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado did not dress in Necaxa’s 3-2 second leg win over Queretaro on Saturday. Necaxa advanced 6-2 on aggregate.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress for Queretaro.

William Yarborough did not dress in Club Leon’s 2-1 second leg loss to Morelia on Saturday. Club Leon lost 5-4 on aggregate.

ascenso MX playoffs

Tony Alfaro dressed but did not play in Zacatepec’s 3-1 first leg loss to Zacatepec XXI on Friday.