Arsenal-Man City headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Preparing for Manchester City is a daunting task for any club across the globe, and this week interim manager Freddie Ljungberg is tasked with preparing Arsenal for Sunday’s occasion.
Despite picking up a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham on Monday, the Gunners squandered momentum in Thursday’s Europa League match against Belgian side Standard Liege after clawing for a 2-2 draw with 78th and 81st minute goals, nearly failing to advance beyond the group stage the tournament in the process.
For Man City, its last Premier League action saw a 2-1 defeat in the Manchester Derby, but Pep Guardiola’s side bounced back nicely with a 4-1 Champions League over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.
In Spain, Real Madrid travels to Valencia for a crucial match for the hosts as they currently sit in eighth place on the La Liga table. Both sides clinched Champions League knockout round status in midweek action.
Elsewhere, Mexican side CF Monterrey is in FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal action, taking on Qatari side Al Saad SC at Khalifa Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. The match offers the winner a date with Liverpool when Semi-Finals take place next week.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:
Friday
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Hoffenheim vs Augsburg
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Leganés
Ligue 1
2:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lille vs Montpellier
Primeira Liga
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Portimonense vs Rio Ave
Superliga Argentina
3:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Independiente vs Newell’s Old Boys
Copa Argentina
7:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs River Plate
Australian A-League
3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Western United
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlton Athletic vs Hull City
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur
Eredivisie
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Heerenveen vs Willem II
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Watford
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs Newcastle United
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Norwich City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Sheffield United vs Aston Villa
12:30 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs West Ham United
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Bayern München vs Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund
12:30p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs RB Leipzig
La Liga
7 a.m. –fuboTV – Granada vs Levante
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Eibar
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brescia vs Lecce
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Parma
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Sampdoria
FIFA Club World Cup
9 a.m. – fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Métlaoui vs ES Tunis
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Al Saad
Ligue 1
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Nîmes vs Nantes
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Brest vs Nice
Primeira Liga
1 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Famalicão
Australian A-League
1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners
5:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers
Indian Super League
9 a.m. -ESPN+ – Goa vs ATK
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 – ADO Den Haag vs Groningen
1:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – VVV vs PEC Zwolle
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Twente vs Vitesse
Super Lig
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Ankaragücü
Sunday
Premier League
9 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Manchester United vs Everton
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur
11:30a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV, Telemundo – Arsenal vs Manchester City
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Wolfsburg vs Borussia M’gladbach
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt
La Liga
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Getafe vs Real Valladolid
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Mallorca
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Espanyol vs Real Betis
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Villarreal
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Real Madrid
Serie A
6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Torino
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bologna vs Atalanta
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Juventus vs Udinese
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Milan vs Sassuolo
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs SPAL
2:45p.m. – ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Fiorentina vs Inter
Ligue 1
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs PSG
Australian A-League
2:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City
Australian W-League
12 a.m. – ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs Mumbai City
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. -Fox Sports 1 – Emmen vs Sparta Rotterdam
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+– Feyenoord vs PSV
10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – AZ vs Ajax
Super Lig
8:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Sivasspor vs Fenerbahçe
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Yeni Malatyaspor
College Soccer
6 p.m. -ESPNU – NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship
