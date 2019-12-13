Arsenal-Man City headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Preparing for Manchester City is a daunting task for any club across the globe, and this week interim manager Freddie Ljungberg is tasked with preparing Arsenal for Sunday’s occasion.

Despite picking up a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham on Monday, the Gunners squandered momentum in Thursday’s Europa League match against Belgian side Standard Liege after clawing for a 2-2 draw with 78th and 81st minute goals, nearly failing to advance beyond the group stage the tournament in the process.

For Man City, its last Premier League action saw a 2-1 defeat in the Manchester Derby, but Pep Guardiola’s side bounced back nicely with a 4-1 Champions League over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

In Spain, Real Madrid travels to Valencia for a crucial match for the hosts as they currently sit in eighth place on the La Liga table. Both sides clinched Champions League knockout round status in midweek action.

Elsewhere, Mexican side CF Monterrey is in FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal action, taking on Qatari side Al Saad SC at Khalifa Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. The match offers the winner a date with Liverpool when Semi-Finals take place next week.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Hoffenheim vs Augsburg

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Leganés

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lille vs Montpellier

Primeira Liga

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Portimonense vs Rio Ave

Superliga Argentina

3:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Independiente vs Newell’s Old Boys

Copa Argentina

7:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs River Plate

Australian A-League

3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Western United

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlton Athletic vs Hull City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur

Eredivisie

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Heerenveen vs Willem II

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Watford

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs Newcastle United

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Norwich City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Sheffield United vs Aston Villa

12:30 p.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs West Ham United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Bayern München vs Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund

12:30p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs RB Leipzig

La Liga

7 a.m. –fuboTV – Granada vs Levante

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Eibar

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brescia vs Lecce

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Parma

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs Sampdoria

FIFA Club World Cup

9 a.m. – fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Métlaoui vs ES Tunis

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Al Saad

Ligue 1

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Nîmes vs Nantes

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Brest vs Nice

Primeira Liga

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Famalicão

Australian A-League

1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners

5:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers

Indian Super League

9 a.m. -ESPN+ – Goa vs ATK

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 – ADO Den Haag vs Groningen

1:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – VVV vs PEC Zwolle

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Twente vs Vitesse

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Ankaragücü

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Manchester United vs Everton

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

11:30a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV, Telemundo – Arsenal vs Manchester City

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Wolfsburg vs Borussia M’gladbach

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt

La Liga

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Getafe vs Real Valladolid

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Mallorca

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Espanyol vs Real Betis

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Villarreal

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Real Madrid

Serie A

6:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Torino

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bologna vs Atalanta

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Juventus vs Udinese

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Milan vs Sassuolo

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Roma vs SPAL

2:45p.m. – ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Fiorentina vs Inter

Ligue 1

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs PSG

Australian A-League

2:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City

Australian W-League

12 a.m. – ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs Mumbai City

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. -Fox Sports 1 – Emmen vs Sparta Rotterdam

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+– Feyenoord vs PSV

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – AZ vs Ajax

Super Lig

8:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Sivasspor vs Fenerbahçe

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Yeni Malatyaspor

College Soccer

6 p.m. -ESPNU – NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship