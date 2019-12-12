Brooks, Gall among American players advancing in Europa League

John Brooks and Romain Gall are two of a handful of American players who will be playing in the UEFA Europa League knockout round.

The Europa League group stage concluded on Thursday with numerous teams punching their tickets into the next round. Five American players will be advancing to the Round of 32 and will look to push their respective teams to further advancement in the tournament.

Headlining the group is U.S. Men’s National Team and Wolfsburg center back John Brooks who see his side finish as runners-up in Group I. Brooks has only made one appearance in the competition this term, but should be fighting for minutes after returning to full fitness.

Romain Gall and Malmo advanced earlier today after topping Group B ahead of Danish side FC Kobenhaven. The midfielder has only made one appearance in the competition’s group stage, despite a strong end of the season in 2018-19.

Another Bundesliga veteran will be heading to the knockout stage with Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt moving on. Frankfurt finished second in Group F behind Arsenal, with the 29-year-old making three appearances off the bench.

Former Chicago Fire defender Matt Polster has only made one appearance for Scottish side Rangers. Steven Gerrard’s side finished second in Group G after a late draw at home on Matchday 6.

18-year-old Owen Otasowie made his first team debut for Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday in a 4-0 win over Besiktas. The midfielder played the final 13 minutes for Wolves, who finished second behind Braga.

Tyler Boyd, Fabian Johnson, and Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu saw their Europa League quests ended on Thursday as Besiktas and Rennes were eliminated. Monchengladbach lost at home on Thursday, dropping to third in Group J, while Besiktas and Rennes both finished bottom of their groups.

Up next is the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 draw which takes place on Dec. 16th.