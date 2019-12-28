SBISoccer.com

Cameron Carter-Vickers recalled from loan by Tottenham

Cameron Carter-Vickers’ short time at Stoke City is over.

The EFL Championship side announced Friday that Carter-Vickers has been recalled early from his loan by Tottenham. He will officially return to the Premier League club on Jan. 2nd.

Carter-Vickers made 15 appearances for the Potters this season, but has struggled of late to feature for the first team. The 21-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for Spurs.

“Stoke City would like to take this opportunity to thank Cameron for his efforts and wish him every success for the future,” the club said in a statement.

Carter-Vickers has been loaned out four times by Tottenham since 2017, appearing for Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Stoke City.

In total, Carter-Vickers has made 84 appearances in between the EFL Championship, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup, scoring one goal and adding three assists.

The young centerback has earned eight caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, but has only featured once in 2019.

