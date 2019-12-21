Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 schedule to begin Feb. 18th

The 2020 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 schedule is set to kick off on Feb. 18th, with five MLS sides looking for a strong start to this year’s competition.

Concacaf announced the schedule on Friday which will see eight teams begin two-legged ties with quarterfinal berths at stake. Atlanta United, NYCFC, Seattle Sounders, Montreal Impact, and LAFC all learned their opponents earlier this month.

LAFC will open the tournament against Liga MX side Club Leon, giving Bob Bradley’s side a tough test in its first-ever appearance. It is the lone MLS/Liga MX matchup in the opening round.

Also, 2019 MLS Cup winners Seattle Sounders take on Honduran side Olimpia while Atlanta United faces Motagua.

NYCFC, also making their debut in the competition, was paired against San Carlos of Costa Rica. The club has still yet to name a head coach following Domenec Torrent’s departure.

Canadian Championship winners Montreal Impact face Costa Rican giants Saprissa in their opening round matchup. It will be new head coach Thierry Henry’s first matches in charge of the Impact.

Here’s a full breakdown of the CCL schedule:

Round of 16

First Legs

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Portmore United FC vs. Cruz Azul FC (8 pm ET)

FC Motagua vs. Atlanta United (10 pm ET)

Club Leon vs. LAFC (10 pm ET)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Deportivo Saprissa vs. Montreal Impact (8 pm ET)

Alianza FC vs. Tigres UANL (8 pm ET)

Comunicaciones FC vs. Club America (10 pm ET)

Thursday, Feb. 20

AD San Carlos vs. New York City FC (8 pm ET)

CD Olimpia vs. Seattle Sounders FC (10 pm ET)

Second Legs

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Atlanta United vs. FC Motagua (8 pm ET)

Cruz Azul FC vs. Portmore United FC (10 pm ET)

Wednesday, Feb. 26

New York City FC vs. AD San Carlos (6 pm ET)

Montreal Impact vs. Deportivo Saprissa (8 pm ET)

Tigres UANL vs. Alianza FC (8 pm ET)

Club America vs. Comunicaiones FC (10 pm ET)

Thursday, Feb. 27

Seattle Sounders vs. CD Olimpia (10 pm ET)

Los Angeles FC vs. Club Leon (10 pm ET)

Here’s the remaining dates for the quarterfinals and beyond:

March 10 – 12: First Leg Quarterfinals

March 17 – 19: Second Leg Quarterfinals

April 7 – 9: First Leg Semifinals

April 14 – 16: Second Leg Semifinals

April 28 – 30: First Leg Final

May 5 – 7: Second Leg Leg Final